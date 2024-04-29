On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
Utah Athletics Closes Out Weekend Of Strong Performances For Spring Sports

Apr 29, 2024, 10:46 AM

BY KSL SPORTS


SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Athletics had a great weekend, and we aren’t just talking about the football team’s latest NFL Draftees. The spring sports season is rolling for the Utes with many teams enjoying a lot of success on the playing field.

Lacrosse, softball, baseball, golf, and track and field/cross country all put forth excellent efforts over the past weekend with some record-setting performances.

Let’s take a look at each team and what they accomplished.

Utah Lacrosse Earns Piece Of ASUN Regular Season Championship

Lacrosse is one of Utah’s newest sports and they have been on a tear earning their third conference title over the weekend in just five years of existence. Not bad.

Head coach Andrew McMinn and the Utes now turn their attention to preparing for the ASUN Championship Tournament this weekend.

Utah’s first match will take place on May 3 in the semifinal round against either Bellarmine or Cleveland State.

Utah Softball Earns 30th Win Of The Season On 4th No-Hitter Of The Year From Mariah Lopez

Utah softball sits at 30 wins on the 2024 season after pitcher Mariah Lopez pitched her fourth no-hitter of the year against Oregon State.

Shonty Passi and Julia Jimenez were also key factors in the Utes’ big road win hitting homeruns.

Utah will be back in Salt Lake this weekend hosting the Washington Huskies in their final home series of the season.

Utah Baseball Sweeps UCLA Series For First Time In Program History, Share First Place In Pac-12

Utah baseball is enjoying their best season since they won the Pac-12 Title in 2015.

The Utes are currently tied for first in the league with Arizona after completing their first-ever series sweep against UCLA.

Centerfielder Kai Roberts was instrumental in the win while also setting some of his own history with the most stolen bases in a single season in program history (28).

The Utes will be on the road this week starting on Friday, May 3 against the Oregon Ducks.

Javier Barcos and Sergio Jimenez Make Utah Golf History

The Utah men’s golf team had a pair of Utes make some history at the Pac-12 Championships over the weekend.

Javier Barcos became the first Utah golfer to have consecutive top-15 finishes at the Pac-12 Championships while Sergio Jimenez posted Utah’s highest finish ever at the event.

The golfing Utes will have a small break this week while they wait to find out where they are heading in the NCAA Regionals starting on May 8.

Utah Track And Field/Cross Country Set Some New School Records

Utah’s distance medley relay team (Bri Rinn, Harley Daniel, Kyla Martin, and Erin Vringer) set a new school record in the Drake Relays over the weekend posting the fastest time in school history (11:04.57) for a second-place finish.

Additionally, Utah’s 4X100 m relay team (Megan Rose, Emily Martin, Malia Overton, and Bailey Kealamakia) ran the second fastest time in school history in their event (44.91).

Finally, the Utes’ 4X400 m relay team finished with the third fastest time in program history of 3:36.50.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

