On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Hunter Biden demands Fox News remove ‘intimate’ images from its platforms

Apr 29, 2024, 11:14 AM | Updated: 11:14 am

Hunter Biden, seen here on February 28, is demanding that Fox News remove from its platforms sexual...

Hunter Biden, seen here on February 28, is demanding that Fox News remove from its platforms sexually explicit images that President Joe Biden’s son says are private. (Alex Wong, Getty Images)

(Alex Wong, Getty Images)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY HOLMES LYBRAND AND DANA BASH, CNN


KSLTV.com

(CNN)Hunter Biden is demanding that Fox News remove from its platforms sexually explicit images that President Joe Biden’s son says are private, according to a letter obtained by CNN, as part of his strategy to publicly fight back against conservative media.

The letter sent by attorneys for Hunter Biden to Fox News and FOX Corp. alleges conspiracy to defame and unlawful publication of “hacked” images, seeking corrections and retractions on air and in online articles to claims that President Biden and his son engaged in a bribery scheme abroad.

Hunter Biden’s legal team has undertaken an aggressive legal and public relations strategy for several months. His lawyers have fired off letters demanding investigations into Hunter Biden’s opponents and filed a series of lawsuits against his detractors. Hunter Biden’s lawyers say they “anticipate” suing Fox but have not yet done so.

This stepped-up strategy by Hunter Biden to defend himself against the onslaught of attacks initially stoked anxiety among some of President Biden’s political advisers. But the president has publicly defended his son, who separately faces gun and tax charges in Delaware and California. Hunter Biden has pleaded not guilty to those criminal charges.

CNN has reached out to Fox News for comment on the letter.

The media outlet aired a mock trial of Hunter Biden on the streaming platform Fox Nation in 2022, focused on the unproven bribery allegations, and published “intimate images of Mr. Biden depicting him in the nude as well as engaged in sex acts,” according to the letter, which demands that Fox immediately remove the series from all streaming platforms.

“FOX knows that these private and confidential images were hacked, stolen, and/or manipulated digital material,” Hunter Biden’s attorneys wrote in the letter, which contained several of the explicit images, some of which were blurred.

Publishing these images, the attorneys said, violated “the majority of states’ laws against the nonconsensual disclosure of sexually explicit images and videos, sometimes referred to as ‘revenge porn’ laws.”

Hunter Biden’s attorneys also take issue with Fox News publishing several articles on the bribery allegations, citing an FBI informant who was recently indicted for allegedly lying to investigators about Hunter Biden and the bribery plot.

The informant, Alexander Smirnov, has pleaded not guilty to the charges and is set to face trial in December.

Attorneys for the president’s son allege that Fox News “initially remained silent” on news of Smirnov’s indictment “despite the fact that this now rendered the prior reporting on these allegations highly misleading.”

“Then, in a brazen show of no remorse, rather than walk back the story and correct the record, FOX double-downed on the debunked bribery allegation and used Smirnov’s indictment to claim this is an ‘intimidation tactic’ aimed at silencing ‘whistleblowers,’ to blame the FBI for its credulity, and to suggest an even deeper conspiracy,” the letter alleges.

The letter demands Fox News issue editor’s notes to online articles “informing readers of the indictment” and have several prominent Fox News hosts including Sean Hannity, Maria Bartiromo and Jesse Watters “inform their viewers on air that they have been sharing a debunked allegation from a source who has been federally indicted.”

The bribery allegations have been central to the GOP’s impeachment inquiry into President Biden. CNN has reported that Republican lawmakers don’t have the votes to impeach him.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 26: Pro-Palestinian supporters continue to organize a protest encampment...

Jake Offenhartz and Jonathan Mattise

Clear encampment or face suspension, Columbia University tells Israel-Hamas war protesters

Colleges around the country implored pro-Palestinian student protesters to clear out tent encampments with rising levels of urgency Monday.

2 hours ago

Late this year, Aurora plans to start hauling freight on Interstate 45 between the Dallas and Houst...

Tom Krisher, AP Auto Writer

Tractor-trailers with no one aboard? The future is near for self-driving trucks on US roads

Late this year, Aurora Innovation Inc. plans to start hauling freight on Interstate 45 between the Dallas and Houston areas with 20 driverless trucks.

5 hours ago

FILE - This electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health show...

Associated Press

CDC says it’s identified 1st documented cases of HIV transmitted through cosmetic needles

Three women who were diagnosed with HIV after getting “vampire facial” procedures at an unlicensed New Mexico medical spa are believed to be the first documented cases of people contracting the virus through a cosmetic procedure using needles, federal health officials said.

15 hours ago

Zendaya, a cast member in "Challengers," poses at the premiere of the film at the Regency Village T...

Lindsay Bahr, The Associated Press

Zendaya tennis movie ‘Challengers’ scores at weekend box office

The sexy tennis drama “ Challengers ” won the box office this weekend with $15 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday.

16 hours ago

First responders work the scene after three Louisiana police officers were shot in a standoff Sunda...

Associated Press

3 Louisiana officers wounded by gunfire in standoff with shooting suspect, police say

Three Louisiana police officers were wounded by gunfire Sunday in a standoff with a man suspected of shooting three other people in the past week, authorities said.

16 hours ago

Disneyland Resort Cast Members, Courtney Griffith, left, hugs Angela Nichols after a news conferenc...

Mike Schneider, The Associated Press

California Disney characters are unionizing decades after Florida peers. Hollywood plays a role

During three years of working as a parade performer at the Disneyland Resort in Southern California, Zach Elefante always has had a second or third job to help him earn a living.

21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Hunter Biden demands Fox News remove ‘intimate’ images from its platforms