Numerous law enforcement officers struck by gunfire in North Carolina, police say
Apr 29, 2024, 1:11 PM
(WLS via CNN)
Apr 29, 2024, 1:11 PM
(WLS via CNN)
A Sandy man has been sentenced to six years in federal prison for his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
16 minutes ago
When a monster nighttime tornado came roaring into the southern Oklahoma town of Sulphur, Sheila Hilliard Goodman, a grandmother and casino worker, hunkered down inside Raina's Sport Lounge with about 30 other customers in the popular downtown hangout.
2 hours ago
Taylor Swift continues to dominate in the week following the release of her 11th album, “The Tortured Poets Department.” The 31-track album has hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, tying Swift with Jay-Z for second-most No. 1 albums at 14. Only The Beatles, with 19 No. 1 albums, have had more.
3 hours ago
Hunter Biden and his legal team are claiming Fox News conspired to defame and unlawfully publish sexually explicit images Biden says are private.
6 hours ago
Colleges around the country implored pro-Palestinian student protesters to clear out tent encampments with rising levels of urgency Monday.
7 hours ago
Late this year, Aurora Innovation Inc. plans to start hauling freight on Interstate 45 between the Dallas and Houston areas with 20 driverless trucks.
10 hours ago
