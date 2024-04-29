On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah State Basketball Finalizes Two Transfer Additions

Apr 29, 2024, 2:03 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LOGAN, Utah— Utah State basketball fortified two positions with the signings of senior guard Deyton Albury and senior center Aubin Gateretse.

Utah State basketball made the additions of Albury and Gateretse official on Monday, April 29.

RELATED: USU Head Coach Jerrod Calhoun On Plans, Goals In First Year

“We are very excited to welcome Aubin and Deyton to the Aggie family,” first-year head coach Jerrod Calhoun said.

Both players have one year of eligibility remaining.

About Aubin Gateretse

The Charleroi, Belgium native joins Utah State as a senior. He is majoring in Communication & Media Studies.

As a sophomore, the 6’11 center came off the bench in 29 games, averaging 2.4 points and 1.9 rebounds while hitting 54.9 percent of his shots. Gateretse saw time in 19 games as a freshman, scoring a then-career-high 12 points against Johnson on December 13, 2021.

RELATED: Falslev Announces He Will Stay At Utah State For Sophomore Season

Gateretse averaged a career-high 11.6 points per game on 71.2 percent shooting in 29 games as a junior. He scored a season-high 26 points on 12-of-13 from the field against Milwaukee on November 20, 2023. He topped the 20-point plateau four times last year.

“Aubin brings tremendous size and athletic ability that will have a major impact for us on both sides of the floor. One of the many factors we seek to identify in the transfer portal is a winning pedigree and Aubin certainly checks that box as he led Stetson to its first-ever NCAA Tournament this past season. His post-season experience will be a major asset to our program.”

About Deyton Albury

A Bel Aire, Kansas native, Albury was named the Big Shots Prep Champion and MVP at Believe Prep.

Following high school, Albury played 34 games (28 starts) for the Chipola Junior College Indians. Albury was named First Team Panhandle All-Conference and rose to No. 56 in the 2023 JUCO Basketball Top 100 Player Rankings.

RELATED: Josh Uduje Announces Return To Utah State Men’s Basketball

Albury averaged 17 points, 5.8 rebounds, and a team-high 3.6 assists in 28.3 minutes per game as a junior for the Queens Royals last season. He played in 32 games, making 28 starts for the Royals. He was named ASUN Newcomer of the Year after ranking inside the top ten in points, field goal percentage, assists, and steals as a junior.

Albury earned ASUN Newcomer of the Week twice and was named ASUN Third Team All-Conference. He shot 48.2 percent and 36.4 percent from three with the Queens. He scored 20 or more points 11 times, including 23 against the Duke Blue Devils in late December.

“Deyton is a multi-dimensional talent that was a stat-stuffer for Queens University. His ability to score, pass, rebound, and defend will provide great value for us. He has had an amazing basketball journey thus far and we couldn’t be more thrilled that he will be an Aggie. He is a wonderful addition for our program.”

RELATED STORIES

Following USU With KSL Sports Zone

Listen to USU basketball games on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard on the call.

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Stay connected with all the latest updates on Utah State basketball and other sports with the new and improved KSL Sports app. Stream live radio and video, and never miss a beat with your favorite teams. Download the app now and take part in the action. Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics coverage here.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Utah State DT Hale Motu’apuaka Earns Mini Camp Invite From Colts

Former Utah State defensive tackle Hale Motu’apuaka received a rookie mini camp invite from the Indianapolis Colts.

49 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

What Will Jazz Rookies Do This Summer?

The three Utah Jazz rookies are looking to follow up strong showings in their first NBA seasons with big improvements this summer.

49 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Bill Armstrong: Utah’s NHL Team Has ‘Chance To Be Good For About 10 Straight Years’

Utah GM Bill Armstrong joined Hans & Scotty G. to discuss the process of team building and his reaction to the fan event at the Delta Center.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Rahsul Faison Withdraws Name From Transfer Portal, Remains With Utah State

Less than a week after announcing he was entering the transfer portal, Rahsul Faison is expected to return to the Aggie backfield this fall.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former UVU Guard Drake Allen Chooses Utah State In Transfer Portal

Drake Allen will suit up for his third Beehive State team when he takes the floor for Utah State after spending last season with Utah Valley. 

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Women’s Basketball Signs Former Rhode Island Forward For 2024-25 Season

Utah women's basketball got a little better Monday afternoon after announcing the signing of former Rhode Island forward Mayé Touré.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Utah State Basketball Finalizes Two Transfer Additions