Utah State Basketball Finalizes Two Transfer Additions

LOGAN, Utah— Utah State basketball fortified two positions with the signings of senior guard Deyton Albury and senior center Aubin Gateretse.

Utah State basketball made the additions of Albury and Gateretse official on Monday, April 29.

“We are very excited to welcome Aubin and Deyton to the Aggie family,” first-year head coach Jerrod Calhoun said.

Both players have one year of eligibility remaining.

About Aubin Gateretse

The Charleroi, Belgium native joins Utah State as a senior. He is majoring in Communication & Media Studies.

As a sophomore, the 6’11 center came off the bench in 29 games, averaging 2.4 points and 1.9 rebounds while hitting 54.9 percent of his shots. Gateretse saw time in 19 games as a freshman, scoring a then-career-high 12 points against Johnson on December 13, 2021.

Gateretse averaged a career-high 11.6 points per game on 71.2 percent shooting in 29 games as a junior. He scored a season-high 26 points on 12-of-13 from the field against Milwaukee on November 20, 2023. He topped the 20-point plateau four times last year.

“Aubin brings tremendous size and athletic ability that will have a major impact for us on both sides of the floor. One of the many factors we seek to identify in the transfer portal is a winning pedigree and Aubin certainly checks that box as he led Stetson to its first-ever NCAA Tournament this past season. His post-season experience will be a major asset to our program.”

About Deyton Albury

A Bel Aire, Kansas native, Albury was named the Big Shots Prep Champion and MVP at Believe Prep.

Following high school, Albury played 34 games (28 starts) for the Chipola Junior College Indians. Albury was named First Team Panhandle All-Conference and rose to No. 56 in the 2023 JUCO Basketball Top 100 Player Rankings.

Albury averaged 17 points, 5.8 rebounds, and a team-high 3.6 assists in 28.3 minutes per game as a junior for the Queens Royals last season. He played in 32 games, making 28 starts for the Royals. He was named ASUN Newcomer of the Year after ranking inside the top ten in points, field goal percentage, assists, and steals as a junior.

Albury earned ASUN Newcomer of the Week twice and was named ASUN Third Team All-Conference. He shot 48.2 percent and 36.4 percent from three with the Queens. He scored 20 or more points 11 times, including 23 against the Duke Blue Devils in late December.

“Deyton is a multi-dimensional talent that was a stat-stuffer for Queens University. His ability to score, pass, rebound, and defend will provide great value for us. He has had an amazing basketball journey thus far and we couldn’t be more thrilled that he will be an Aggie. He is a wonderful addition for our program.”

