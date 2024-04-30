Thunderbirds return for 2024 Warriors Over the Wasatch Air Show

CLEARFIELD – The world-famous Air Force Thunderbirds are returning as the main attraction for the 2024 Warriors Over the Wasatch Air Show.

Utah’s air show would not be complete without the Hill AFB F-35A Demonstration Team. It will also be featured this year.

The Warriors Over the Wasatch Air Show theme for 2024 is “Breaking Barriers Together” as Hill AFB concentrates on community.

“Our air show is one of the most act-packed air shows in the country,” said Lt. Col. Diana Bradfield, 75th Operations Support Squadron commander. “We just want our community to be able to appreciate the historical aspects of our nation’s air power might and see what our next generation has to offer as well.”

Warriors Over the Wasatch is more than entertainment. It’s an afterburner for northern Utah. In 2018 it generated approximately $50 million. Hotels, restaurants, and other businesses say they look forward to crowds.

More than 650,000 people packed Hill AFB when the Air Show resumed in 2022 following a four-year break because of the pandemic.

“This year we are so proud to have Tora Tora Tora join our lineup,” Bradfield said. “Tora Tora Tora is part of the Commemorative Air Force where their act serves as a living history, highlighting the surprise attack on Pearl Harbor. We are also excited to showcase a joint airpower demonstration, simulating an airfield seizure, with our sister service partners.”

Also appearing this year is, Tinstix of Dynamite. It’s a high-energy display team that puts on an action-packed show with planes, pyro, and jet trucks.

The 2024 show is scheduled for June 29 and 30. Tickets for bleachers seating can still be purchased online, and children 5 and under attend free.

Here’s the full slate of military and civilian aerial acts:

U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds

U.S. Air Force F-35A Demonstration Team

U.S. Air Force Heritage Flight

U.S. Air Force Special Warfare Jumpers

U.S. Special Operations Command’s premier aerial parachute demonstration team

U.S. Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet Legacy Flight

Multi-service military “show-of-force” demonstration

Bob Freeman

Bill Stein

Brad Wursten

Firewalkers Pyro

Gregory “Wired” Colyer

Mark Peterson

Melissa Burns

Paul “Sticky” Strickland

Rob Holland

Skip Stewart

Smoke N Thunder Jet Shows – JetTruck

Tinstix of Dynamite

Tora, Tora, Tora living history

Yellow Thunder formation team