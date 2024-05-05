Locals In The UFL: 2024 Week Six Recap

On the Site:
May 5, 2024, 5:07 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – Multiple players with ties to the state of Utah participated in the sixth week of the 2024 United Football League season.

Local Players in the UFL: Week 6 Recap

The UFL is a new spring professional football league created from a merger of the XFL and USFL in 2023.

Here is how the local players performed during the fifth week of the UFL season:

#LocalsInTheUFL

Former Utah Utes

Francis Bernard – Linebacker – D.C. Defenders (3-3)

The former Utah linebacker and the Defenders beat the San Antonio Brahmas, 18-12, on Sunday, May 5.

Next Game: vs. Michigan Panthers on Sunday, May 12 at 10 a.m. (MT) on ESPN/ESPN+

T.J. Pledger – Running Back – Houston Roughnecks (1-5)

The former Utah running back had seven carries for 38 yards and one reception for six yards in Houston’s 22-8 loss to the St. Louis Battlehawks on Saturday, May 4.

Next Game: vs. San Antonio Brahmas on Sunday, May 12 at 1 p.m. (MT) on ESPN/ESPN+

Darrin Paulo – Offensive Tackle – Memphis Showboats (1-5)

The former Utah offensive lineman and the Showboats suffered a 39-21 loss to the Birmingham Stallions on Saturday, May 4.

Next Game: @ Arlington Renegades on Saturday, May 11 at 11 a.m. (MT) on ESPN/ESPN+

Salesi Uhatafe – Offensive Tackle – Memphis Showboats (1-5)

The former Utah offensive lineman and the Showboats suffered a 39-21 loss to the Birmingham Stallions on Saturday, May 4.

Next Game: @ Arlington Renegades on Saturday, May 11 at 11 a.m. (MT) on ESPN/ESPN+

Troy Williams — Quarterback – Memphis Showboats (1-5)

The former Utah quarterback was 6/13 passing for 65 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in Memphis’ 39-21 loss to the Birmingham Stallions on Saturday, May 4. Williams also had two carries for 11 yards.

Next Game: @ Arlington Renegades on Saturday, May 11 at 11 a.m. (MT) on ESPN/ESPN+

Corrion Ballard – Safety – Michigan Panthers (4-2)

The former Utah defensive back had six total tackles and four solo tackles in Michigan’s 28-27 win over the Arlington Renegades on Sunday, May 5.

Next Game: @ D.C. Defenders on Sunday, May 12 at 10 a.m. (MT) on ESPN/ESPN+

Mika Tafua — Defensive End — Michigan Panthers (4-2)

The former Utah defensive lineman had one tackle in Michigan’s 28-27 win over the Arlington Renegades on Sunday, May 5.

Next Game: @ D.C. Defenders on Sunday, May 12 at 10 a.m. (MT) on ESPN/ESPN+

Pita Taumoepenu – Linebacker – St. Louis Battlehawks (5-1)

The former Utah linebacker had three total tackles and two solo tackles in St. Louis’ 22-8 win over the Houston Roughnecks on Saturday, May 4.

Next Game: @ Birmingham Stallions on Saturday, May 11 at 2 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Former BYU Cougars

Tomasi Laulile — Defensive Tackle – Arlington Renegades (0-6)

The former BYU defensive lineman had two total tackles, one solo tackle, and one tackle for loss in Arlington’s 28-27 loss to the Michigan Panthers on Sunday, May 5.

Next Game: vs. Memphis Showboats on Saturday, May 11 at 11 a.m. (MT) on ESPN/ESPN+

Kai Nacua – Safety – Michigan Panthers (4-2)

The former BYU defensive back had six total tackles and four solo tackles in Michigan’s 28-27 win over the Arlington Renegades on Sunday, May 5.

Next Game: @ D.C. Defenders on Sunday, May 12 at 10 a.m. (MT) on ESPN/ESPN+

Samson Nacua – Wide Receiver – Michigan Panthers (4-2)

The former BYU wide receiver had two receptions for 27 yards in Michigan’s 28-27 win over the Arlington Renegades on Sunday, May 5.

Next Game: @ D.C. Defenders on Sunday, May 12 at 10 a.m. (MT) on ESPN/ESPN+

Former Utah State Aggies

Siaosi Mariner – Wide Receiver – Michigan Panthers (4-2)

The former USU wide receiver had four receptions for 45 yards and one touchdown in Michigan’s 28-27 win over the Arlington Renegades on Sunday, May 5.

Next Game: @ D.C. Defenders on Sunday, May 12 at 10 a.m. (MT) on ESPN/ESPN+

Former Weber State Wildcats

Adam Rodriguez – Defensive End – Houston Roughnecks (1-5)

The former Weber State defensive lineman had one pass breakup in Houston’s 22-8 loss to the St. Louis Battlehawks on Saturday, May 4.

Next Game: vs. San Antonio Brahmas on Sunday, May 12 at 1 p.m. (MT) on ESPN/ESPN+

Former Southern Utah Thunderbirds

Brock Miller – Punter – Michigan Panthers (4-2)

The former Southern Utah punter punted twice with an average of 52.0 yards per kick in Michigan’s 28-27 win over the Arlington Renegades on Sunday, May 5.

Next Game: @ D.C. Defenders on Sunday, May 12 at 10 a.m. (MT) on ESPN/ESPN+

Former High School Standouts

Gabriel Sewell Jr. – Linebacker – Houston Roughnecks (1-5)

The former Desert Hills standout had one tackle in Houston’s 22-8 loss to the St. Louis Battlehawks on Saturday, May 4.

Next Game: vs. San Antonio Brahmas on Sunday, May 12 at 1 p.m. (MT) on ESPN/ESPN+

2024 UFL Teams & Stadiums

USFL Conference

  • Birmingham Stallions – Protective Stadium
  • Houston Roughnecks – Rice Stadium
  • Memphis Showboats – Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium
  • Michigan Panthers – Ford Field

XFL Conference

  • Arlington Renegades – Choctaw Stadium
  • D.C Defenders – Audi Field
  • San Antonio Brahmas – The Alamodome
  • St. Louis Battlehawks – The Dome at America’s Center

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

