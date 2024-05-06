On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
KSL Give-A-Thon
Weekend traffic alert for Davis County
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

WORLD NEWS

An American soldier was arrested in Russia and accused of stealing, US officials say

May 6, 2024, 3:32 PM

FILE - The Russian flag flies above the Russian Ambassador's residence a few blocks north of the Wh...

FILE - The Russian flag flies above the Russian Ambassador's residence a few blocks north of the White House in Washington, DC. An American soldier was arrested Thursday, May 2, 2024 in Vladivostok and accused of stealing, U.S. officials said. (Samuel Corum, Getty Images)

(Samuel Corum, Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — An American soldier has been arrested in Russia and accused of stealing, according to two U.S. officials.

The soldier, who is not being identified, was stationed in South Korea and was in the process of returning home to the United States. Instead, officials said he traveled to Russia.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss personnel details.

Cynthia Smith, Army spokeswoman, confirmed that a soldier was detained on Thursday in Vladivostok, a major military and commercial Pacific port, on charges of criminal misconduct. She said Russia notified the U.S. and the Army told the soldier’s family.

“The U.S. Department of State is providing appropriate consular support to the soldier in Russia,” Smith said.

It was unclear Monday if the soldier is considered absent without leave, or AWOL.

The arrest comes less than a year after American soldier Travis King sprinted into North Korea across the heavily fortified border between the Koreas. North Korea later announced that it would expel King, who was returned to the U.S. He was eventually charged with desertion.

Russia is known to be holding a number of Americans in its jails, including corporate security executive Paul Whelan and Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, The U.S. government has designated both as wrongfully detained and has been trying to negotiate for their release.

Others detained include Travis Leake, a musician who had been living in Russia for years and was arrested last year on drug-related charges; Marc Fogel, a teacher in Moscow, who was sentenced to 14 years in prison, also on drug charges; and dual nationals Alsu Kurmasheva and Ksenia Khavana.

The soldier’s arrest in Russia was first reported by NBC News.

Contributing: Eric Tucker, Associated Press

KSL 5 TV Live

World News

French bakers try not to crack the baguette when it comes out of a large rotating oven....

Amarachi Orie and Xiaofei Xu, CNN

French bakers claim world record for longest baguette

At 461 feet, the baguette trumps the previous Italian record of 435 feet and 1 inch, held for almost five years, according to Guinness World Records.

4 hours ago

EREZ CROSSING POINT, ISRAEL - MAY 5: An Israeli soldier sits near the border with the Gaza Strip du...

Sam Mednick, Josef Federman and Bassem Mroue, Associated Press

Hamas accepts cease-fire proposal for Gaza, Israel approves military operation into Rafah hours later

The Hamas militant group says it has accepted an Egyptian-Qatari cease-fire proposal to halt the seven-month war with Israel.

5 hours ago

DENVER, CO - MAY 04: Children participate in a Cinco de Mayo parade celebrating Mexican culture on...

Associated Press

It’s Cinco de Mayo time, and festivities are planned across the US. But in Mexico, not so much

The United States is gearing up for Cinco de Mayo. Music, all-day happy hours and deals on tacos are planned at venues across the country on Sunday — May 5 — in a celebration with widely misunderstood origins that is barely recognized south of the border.

2 days ago

The woman demonstrator being arrested by police outside of the Huntsman Center where the University...

Larry D. Curtis and Andrew Adams, KSL TV

Protester arrested outside University of Utah commencement ceremonies

At least one person was arrested at the University of Utah campus from a small group of a few dozen protesters gathered while graduation ceremonies were about to start.

4 days ago

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, an aerial drone photo taken on May 2, 2024 shows resc...

Associated Press

Death toll jumps to at least 48 as a search continues in southern China highway collapse

The death toll from a collapsed highway in southeastern China climbed to 48 on Thursday as searchers dug for a second day through a treacherous and mountainous area.

4 days ago

A group marches on a sidewalk...

Mike Anderson

Utah State University Gaza protest aims to build awareness

A relatively small protest for a free Palestine was organized by students at Utah State University to try and build awareness during commencement ceremonies.

5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

An American soldier was arrested in Russia and accused of stealing, US officials say