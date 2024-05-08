On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ENTERTAINMENT

‘A generational blunder’; Key player in Abravanel Hall’s genesis speaks out against demolition ideas

May 8, 2024, 5:40 PM | Updated: 6:37 pm

Carole Mikita's Profile Picture

BY CAROLE MIKITA


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — “There is no way to ever replace that building. That’s why we have to save it!” said prominent Utahn Richard Eyre, of Salt Lake City’s Maurice Abravanel Hall.

“There’s a way to make that beautiful corridor without touching that beautiful, iconic building,” he said.

Eyre is reacting to revitalization plans in downtown Salt Lake City, which could include the demolition of Abravanel Hall. He believes

Following the joint statement from the Salt Lake County Mayor and the Smith Entertainment Group about the future of Abravanel Hall, home of the Utah Symphony, there is revitalization plans

Spence Eccles responded to them with a statement:

A strong and vital city includes activities that enrich the lives of its residents – from the arts, to sports, to education and beyond. With creativity and collaboration, we can work together to support our city’s healthy growth AND support Utah’s rich cultural history including Abravanel Hall and the arts. What we must do first is come together as collective stakeholders to ask questions, listen, and build a plan that takes everything into consideration to support the success of our beautiful Capital City.

Known then as Symphony Hall, thousands of Utahns gathered for its first concerts in downtown Salt Lake City in September of 1979.

Abravanel Hall is pictured in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 8, 2024. Smith Entertainment Group, Salt Lake City and Salt Lake County envision streets within the vicinity of the Delta Center and the City Creek Center filled with businesses and housing units. The plan would keep venues like Abravanel Hall and the Utah Museum of Contemporary Art, but it’s unclear yet if those buildings will be renovated or rebuilt. (Laura Seitz, Deseret News)

Eyre led the bond election campaign to raise the money to build it.

“I don’t want to let Salt Lake County ever forget that dream. And that it was their voters, your parents probably in many cases, who brought that building into being,” he said. “We must never let it go … to keep that beautiful icon going for our children and our grandchildren.”

Eyre said the beauty of the building’s interior is matched only by its acoustics.

“We had the greatest acoustician in the world, a man named Cyril Harris from New York, and he said, ‘If you want a symphony hall that will stand forever, and that will be known as one of best acoustical halls in the world, you must build it just for the Symphony.'”

Money from that bond election during the Bicentennial also funded the renovation of the Capitol Theatre, home to both Ballet West and the Utah Opera Company.

Eyre said he could not believe that the state’s premier arts organization could lose its home to a proposed revitalization of an area east of the Delta Center.

“This is not a building that could ever be replaced,” he said. “If we were to raze it or try to rebuild a different facility, it would be a generational blunder and people would regret it for decades.”

Symphony Hall became Abravanel Hall in 1983. It was named for the beloved Maestro Maurice Abravanel, music director for 32 years. He insisted that every school child in Utah experience the symphony, and that continues.

The building is 45 years old and needs renovation, but Eyre is concerned that some believe it’s less expensive to rebuild.

“I mean, when the committee makes a statement that compares the benefits of rebuilding with the excessive costs of renovating, that’s wrong. It should be reversed. It’s the benefits of renovating and keeping versus the high cost of rebuilding. And I hear numbers like it would cost hundreds of millions of dollars to fix broadband. Well, that’s nonsense. That’s wrong, it should be reversed. It’s the benefits of renovating and keeping, versus the high cost of rebuilding.”

He said those who would even consider demolition do not understand that Salt Lake City was first an arts community, and that should never be forgotten.

KSL 5 TV Live

Entertainment

music hall from outside made of brick...

Carter Williams, KSL.com and Shelby Lofton, KSL TV

Local musicians react to Smith group proposal regarding Abravanel Hall’s future

Although the future of Maurice Abravanel Hall is undecided, local musicians and community leaders are beginning to weigh in on the potential impacts of the new downtown vision.

1 day ago

Zendaya attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metro...

Jocelyn Noveck, AP National Writer

Inside the Met Gala: A fairytale forest, woodland creatures, and some starstuck first-timers

Many celebrities are Met Gala regulars, invited again and again. Then there are the first-timers, who often express a bit of starstruck awe and even a case of occasional nerves, like a kid arriving at a new school.

1 day ago

FILE - This image released by Paramount Network shows Kevin Costner in a scene from "Yellowstone." ...

Mary Culbertson

Casting for Kevin Costner’s Utah film is looking for paid extras

A casting call is asking for locals near St. George to apply for the second and third installment of Kevin Costner's feature film series "Horizon: An American Saga."

2 days ago

The popular TV series "The Chosen" is filming again in Utah. (KSL TV(...

Carole Mikita

TV series ‘The Chosen’ has returned to Utah to film fifth season

The popular TV series "The Chosen" is filming again in Utah.

3 days ago

This image released by Universal Pictures shows Ryan Gosling in a scene from "The Fall Guy." (Unive...

Jake Croyle, The Associated Press

‘The Fall Guy’ gives Hollywood a muted summer kickoff with a $28.5M opening

“The Fall Guy,” the Ryan Gosling-led, action-comedy ode to stunt performers, opened below expectations with $28.5 million, according to studio estimates Sunday, providing a lukewarm start to a summer movie season that’s very much to be determined for Hollywood.

3 days ago

Man in tuxedo with a white beard and hair...

Brian Melley, Associated Press

Actor Bernard Hill, of ‘Lord of the Rings and ‘Titanic’ has died at 79

Actor Bernard Hill who starred in "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy and "Titanic," has died.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

‘A generational blunder’; Key player in Abravanel Hall’s genesis speaks out against demolition ideas