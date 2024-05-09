On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

OLYMPICS

Torchbearers in Marseille kick off the Olympic flame’s journey across France

May 9, 2024, 8:35 AM

MARSEILLE, FRANCE - MAY 08: A general view as ship Belem arrives at the Vieux-Port harbor during t...

MARSEILLE, FRANCE - MAY 08: A general view as ship Belem arrives at the Vieux-Port harbor during the Olympic Flame arrival ceremony ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on May 08, 2024 in Marseille, France. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

(Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY SYLVIE CORBET


MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Joyful crowds gathered along the streets of France’s southern port of Marseille on Thursday to see torchbearers carrying the Olympic flame through the city’s most emblematic sites, a day after it arrived on a majestic three-mast ship for a welcoming ceremony.

It was the first leg of an 11-week journey across the country for the torch, which will be carried by about 10,000 bearers as it passes through more than 450 towns until the Games’ opening ceremony in Paris on July 26.

Former soccer player Basile Boli, who played with the Marseille team in the 1990s, kicked off Thursday’s relay from the Notre Dame de la Garde basilica that overlooks Marseille and the Mediterranean.

“I’m very proud,” Boli said. “You feel like you’re on top of the world, because with an Olympic flame there’s a special fervor. … It’s the symbol of sport!”

Basketball player Tony Parker later took his turn in the relay, praising “a great honor.” On a nearby crowded beach, swimmers and sunbathers cheered the torchbearers as the flame passed.

“The enthusiasm of Marseille for the flame is phenomenal,” Maurice Genevois, a local resident, said. “Honestly, I have rarely seen such a celebration.”

Magali Evrard, who came from the town of Martigues, in Marseille’s region, said “it’s been so long since we started talking about this and now we’re in it!

“We are on the road to Paris. We can’t wait, it’s great,” she added.

A fencing champion, a skateboarder, a Michelin-starred chef and a comedian were also chosen to carry the flame on Thursday.

“Let’s go for a fantastic celebration,” said Tony Estanguet, president of the Paris Olympics organizing committee. “The Games are back in our country. … Let’s share this fantastic moment of celebration with millions of people in the country.”

Participants were scheduled to run all day past landmarks in the city to bring the torch to the roof of the famed Stade Vélodrome, home to Marseille’s passionate soccer fans.

Sports Minister Amélie Oudéa-Castéra said “it’s fantastic to give that sense of pride to the French people and to show to the whole world what we’re capable to achieve.”

“’We’re going to give happiness to the whole world,” she added.

Torchbearers included Ukrainian gymnast Mariia Vysochanska, who won two gold medals at the 2020 European Championships and competed at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Her inclusion was an expression of solidarity with Ukraine as well as a symbolic gesture to mark Europe Day, which falls on May 9 each year. Vysochanska led a group of 27 other athletes who represent all European Union member states.

“It’s a way to really celebrate Europe, its values and also to demonstrate our attachment to the European sport model,” Oudéa-Castéra said. Ukraine received the green light last year to start accelerated talks on joining the EU.

“(Ukrainians) face that terrible war of aggression, and we want to really express that we support them the best we can,” she added. “This is unity. This is hope. This is solidarity. And we want their victory.”

Marseille on Wednesday celebrated with great fanfare the flame’s arrival, with more than 230,000 people attending the ceremony in the Old Port, according to the city’s mayor, Benoît Payan.

During the Games, the sailing competition and some soccer matches will be held in Marseille.

AP journalists Jeffrey Schaeffer, Nicolas Garriga and Oleg Cetinic contributed to this story.

KSL 5 TV Live

Olympics

MARSEILLE, FRANCE - MAY 08: The Belem which is carrying the Olympic flame, is accompanied by other ...

Sylvie Corbet and Barbara Surk

A ship carrying the Olympic torch arrives in Marseille amid fanfare and high security

Excitement is building in the southern French city of Marseille, where a majestic three-mast ship carrying the Olympic torch arrived from Greece.

1 day ago

Délice French Bakery and Café is getting ready for the 2024 Olympics in Paris, Italy, the home co...

Shelby Lofton

French bakery in Utah ramping up for Paris 2024 Summer Olympics

The owner of Délice French Bakery and Café in Salt Lake City is preparing for the Olympics in his home country.

22 days ago

Indian Hills Middle School's Amy Shaw, showing her class her collection of pins from the 2002 Winte...

Shara Park

Utah teacher inspires students with her passion for the 2002 Winter Olympics

An Indian Hills Middle School teacher hopes her love for the Olympic Games will inspire her students to get excited about a possible 2034 return.

23 days ago

ATHENS, GREECE - APRIL 16: Greek actress Mary Mina (R), playing the role of the High Priestess, lig...

Nicholas Paphitis

Despite weather glitch, the Paris Olympics flame is lit at the Greek cradle of ancient games

Even without the help of Apollo, the flame that is to burn at the Paris Olympics was kindled Tuesday at the site of the ancient games in southern Greece.

23 days ago

Members of the International Olympic Committee’s Future Host Commission, IOC, U.S. Olympic & Para...

Deanie Wimmer

An Olympic legacy brings year-round sporting events to Utah

Utah has capitalized on the Olympic spotlight and demonstrated its ability as a world-class host for winter and summer sporting events. The sports world appears to have taken notice.

25 days ago

(Mark Less, KSL TV)...

Lisa Riley Roche

Utah’s bid for the 2034 Winter Games is on track after an IOC visit. What’s next?

The advice from a member of the International Olympic Committee delegation in Utah this week to inspect venues for a 2034 Winter Games sounded contradictory at first: Don’t be in a rush to put plans in place, but don’t wait to take advantage of the opportunity.

26 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Torchbearers in Marseille kick off the Olympic flame’s journey across France