Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
LOCAL NEWS

Snowboarder recounts being caught in avalanche in Big Cottonwood Canyon

Jan 11, 2023, 11:38 AM | Updated: 3:20 pm
Lauren Steinbrecher's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah — A snowboarder is recounting the moments a slide swept him a few hundred feet down the side of a peak in Big Cottonwood Canyon, along with the intense video he captured of the ordeal. He hopes the backcountry community can learn from his experience as he shares a message of what he took away from the avalanche.

Sitting in his South Jordan home on Tuesday, Blake Nielson thumbed through photos and video he and a friend took Sunday as they hiked up Kessler Peak. At the top, he took a video panning across the snow-covered mountaintops.

“This was up on the ridge,” he explained while watching the scenic video. “You can hear it’s pretty windy that day.”

The wind may have been whistling and blistery, but the view was beautiful.

Nielson has learned there’s no feeling like being up in the mountains, deep in Mother Nature.

“There’s so much joy to be had in the backcountry,” he said. “It’s such an incredible experience.”

He’s also learned how to be in the backcountry safely. Nielson talked about how in his half decade of riding slopes outside ski resorts, he’s taken many classes through the Utah Avalanche Center and read several books.

Going in the backcountry involves mountaineering and route finding skills, which he enjoys, as well as knowledge of snow science.

Nielson said he reads the UAC website daily, even when he doesn’t plan to head out. He goes through avalanche reports and stays on top of the changing conditions.

On Sunday, he said the avalanche forecast showed a low to moderate chance for avalanche activity.

He and his friend felt good about conditions, but even so, still made sure to conduct snow stability tests as they hiked toward Kessler Peak.

“Because there has been some other avalanche issues throughout the season — some deep instability issues — we decided to dig a pit about the same aspect of the chute that we were going to ride,” he explained.

In fact, they tested the snowpack a few times in different spots, especially because of that wind and some cornices they noticed. Nielson said the wind was a red flag, and they wanted to see how reactive it was, and if it was causing slabs.

He said they didn’t get anything to propagate and didn’t see any other signs of instability on the surface of the snow.

When they reached the entrance of the spot they planned to drop into, they conducted some final stability tests. Nielson said they couldn’t get anything to move, even when he stomped on a cornice to get it to fall into the slope.

“We didn’t think there would be [an avalanche] based on all of the tests and everything we ran,” he said.

Then, Nielson dropped in first as his backcountry partner waited up top.

GoPro video from the viewpoint on top of his helmet shows the slopes breaking and beginning to slide.

(Blake Nielson)

“Logan, I’m sliding! Logan, I’m sliding!” Nielson yelled into his radio.

The snow sweeps him downhill.

I’m staying on top, but I am sliding!” he said in the radio to his friend.

“I tried to stop; that didn’t work, and it’s like, OK, well now I’m riding, so now let’s just stay on top,” Nielson said of what he was thinking. “My partner was at the very top, so I just wanted to communicate with him and let him know everything that I was experiencing in terms of where I was, where I was at in the moment, so he could, if he had to, he could find me.”

Nielson sailed past trees and estimates he was carried down about 300 feet before the slide slowed down and came to a stop.

He quickly updated his friend through the radio.

“I have stopped sliding. I am safe. I am OK. We’re OK,” Nielson said, taking a huge breath of relief, mixed with adrenaline.

Nielson’s friend took pictures of where the slide broke. It continued downslope from Nielson, and they estimate the entire length was about 1,300 feet.

The two made it down safely and submitted an avalanche report to the Utah Avalanche Center, along with pictures and the video.

Nielson expressed the hope that others would see that even in good conditions with great experience, there’s always something to learn in Mother Nature.

“Sometimes the avalanche problem is not as obvious as you might think,” he said.

In this case, his takeaways include: knowing isolated wind pockets may not be obvious, but can still break and carry someone a long way; cross loading can be a serious problem, even if not anticipated; making a ski cut can help mitigate hazard.

Nielson suggested others interested in the backcountry find partners and mentors they can learn from, take classes, read books, and know what to expect if something happens like what happened with him.

“Take the proper training, get educated,” he said. “And go enjoy it.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

A carport fallen on cars at an apartment complex...
Debbie Worthen

Insurance agents say now is the time to check policy for weather coverage

Insurance agents say now is the best time to get familiar with what natural disasters your policy covers.
1 day ago
...
Lauren Steinbrecher

After daughter’s rare diagnosis and house fire, Delta couple grateful for community support

A community is coming together after a family lost their home in a devastating fire.
1 day ago
(File) Police Lights responding to a scene....
Cary Schwanitz

School bus with women’s wrestling team shot at with pellet guns on I-15, shattering windows

The Utah Highway Patrol is investigating after someone used a pellet gun to shoot at a bus transporting a high school women’s wrestling team on Interstate 15.
1 day ago
Cherry Peak best season sever...
Mike Anderson

Storms bring record attendance to Cherry Peak

Utah ski resorts are enjoying some of the best snow that they've seen in years but some smaller resorts have found it difficult to keep up with the constant barrage of storms.
1 day ago
FILE: Eastbound traffic on 1000 West and North Temple has closed following a multiple-vehicle crash...
Katija Stjepovic

SLC mayor announces ‘Vision Zero Task Force’ to eliminate traffic deaths

SLC Mayor Mendenhall is making it her mission to eliminate all traffic-related deaths.
1 day ago
(Photo courtesy: Haight family)...
Matt Rascon

One week later, Enoch finds healing through helping

One week after a family was shot and killed, an Enoch City official said the community is finding healing by helping one another.
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Diverse Group of Energetic Professionals Team Meeting in Modern Office: Brainstorming IT Programmer...
Les Olson

Don’t Let a Ransomware Attack Get You Down | Protect Your Workplace Today with Cyber Insurance

Business owners and operators should be on guard to protect their workplace. Cyber insurance can protect you from online attacks.
Snowboarder recounts being caught in avalanche in Big Cottonwood Canyon