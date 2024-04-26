On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Storage unit fire extinguished at Warm Springs Road

Apr 25, 2024, 9:22 PM

SLCFD extinguishes storage unit fire (Salt Lake City Police Department)...

SLCFD extinguishes storage unit fire (Salt Lake City Police Department)

(Salt Lake City Police Department)

Carlysle Price's Profile Picture

BY CARLYSLE PRICE


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY  — The Salt Lake City Fire Department was successful Thursday after heading to a storage unit that caught fire.

Firefighters were called around 7 p.m. to report to the storage unit at 750 North Warm Springs Road.

The fire was contained and fully extinguished. SLCFD stated there were no injuries.

There is no reportedly known cause at this time.

