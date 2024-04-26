Storage unit fire extinguished at Warm Springs Road
Apr 25, 2024, 9:22 PM
(Salt Lake City Police Department)
SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Fire Department was successful Thursday after heading to a storage unit that caught fire.
Firefighters were called around 7 p.m. to report to the storage unit at 750 North Warm Springs Road.
The fire was contained and fully extinguished. SLCFD stated there were no injuries.
There is no reportedly known cause at this time.
