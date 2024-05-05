UPDATE: Suspect captured, Santaquin officer hit, killed by truck driver

UPDATE: The man suspected of hitting and killing a police officer has been captured.

SPANISH FORK — A Santaquin police officer was hit by a semitruck driver and died of his injuries Sunday morning. The officer killed was assisting on a call, according to police.

The driver, identified as Michael Aaron Jayne, 41, fled the scene just after he hit the officer at approximately 6:30 a.m. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox announced his capture at approximately 11:45 a.m.. Police said he was possibly armed with a stolen gun and was considered dangerous.

We just received confirmation that the suspect has been captured. https://t.co/6h4XC71TxT — Spencer Cox (@SpencerJCox) May 5, 2024

During a press release given by multiple law enforcement agencies involved in the search, Lt. Cory Slaymaker with Spanish Fork police said authorities had a report of “an individual standing on the back of a semitruck trailer as it was traveling northbound.” The Santaquin officer responded to the call, along with a Utah Highway Patrol trooper.

They located the semitruck on Interstate 15 near mile marker 244, where they stopped Jayne.



Jayne fled in the semitruck during the traffic stop, and continued north for a short distance before turning back around, traveling in the wrong direction and heading toward the officer.

Slaymaker said the truck hit the officer as he was out of his vehicle on the pavement, killing him. He also hit the officer’s police car and the UHP car. He then stopped and continued to flee on foot.

Police said he then stole multiple vehicles, and ended up in a long-bed Ford F-150 with the Utah plate number 2D7TR.

He was located in Vernal, and officers pursued the white pickup truck he was traveling in for a “short distance” before Jayne crashed. He was then arrested.



Lt. Mike Wall with Santaquin police spoke tearfully at the press conference, conveying the shock of the entire force.

“Our entire department is hurt. And the family of the officer is hurt. Because of a senseless act by one individual, we have family members who will miss their father at their nearing wedding,” he said. “But I can assure you we as a police department will stand up and we will be there; we are one family.”

Santaquin Mayor Dan Olson also spoke words of encouragement to his community.

“We have incredible people that serve this community. This loss is one of those difficult times that we will struggle with for some time,” he said. “We will do our best supporting each other, loving one another, and loving those men in blue that serve us every day.”

Provo Police Chief Troy Beebee said a procession of the fallen officer would begin approximately 30 minutes after the press release. He said it would begin on I-15 traveling north, and end at the Taylorsville medical examiner’s office.

“We invite those that want to show their respects to do so,” he said.

A shelter-in-place order was lifted for the area at approximately 11 a.m. Mona, south of Santaquin, was part of the lockdown.

I-15 was closed in South Payson, and traffic was detoured through West Mountain. At approximately 11:30, authorities said I-15 was reopened.

This is a breaking news report. This story will be updated.

Contributing: Alex Cabrero and Larry D. Curtis, KSL TV