Utah woman who stabbed teens over TikTok video sentenced to 1 year in jail

FARMINGTON, Utah — The mother of a teenage girl who was stabbed near the Bountiful “B” last summer had strong words on Tuesday for Mia Ruth Hansen.

“You should be locked up in a cage like the animal you’ve proven yourself to be,” she said. “Do not expect compassion from me. I don’t have it for you. I don’t forgive you and I never will. To me, after today, you don’t exist. You are nobody. I don’t ever want to see your face again. … Mia, I hope you feel my pain today. I hope you carry it with you always.”

The mother’s statement came just before Hansen, 20, was sentenced to a year in jail with no credit for time served and three years of probation for two counts of aggravated assault, a second-degree felony, and obstructing justice, a third-degree felony.

Second District Judge David Williams suspended two prison terms of one to 15 years and to zero to five years and suspended any fines upon successful completion of her probation.

Hansen declined to make a statement during her sentencing hearing.

On July 30, 2022, Hansen was in the parking lot of the Bountiful “B” when police say she brandished a knife at two female minors after a disagreement over a TikTok video she found disparaging to her. The group had previously had a conversation over social media and “agreed to meet and talk this out,” police said.

The victims attempted to disarm her, and in the ensuing fight, multiple people were injured.

Police say two teenage girls suffered serious injuries, including stab wounds and lacerations, and at least four others — including Hansen — suffered minor injuries.

Witnesses later told police that Hansen told them ahead of time, “I’ll kill those (expletive),” according to a police affidavit.

Hansen was originally charged with three counts of aggravated assault, second-degree and third-degree felonies; two counts of tampering with a witness, a third-degree felony; obstructing justice, a third-degree felony; and four misdemeanors related to various drug and alcohol charges. She pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated assault and obstructing justice as part of a plea deal and the other charges were dismissed.

During Tuesday’s sentencing, the stab wound victim’s mother said her daughter met up with Hansen that night in the hopes of talking through a misunderstanding. Instead, she said, her daughter was stabbed multiple times, and she received “one of the worst calls of my life.”

Upon arriving at the hospital, the mother said her daughter’s friends were waiting in the lobby, some with minor wounds and some missing articles of clothing that they’d use to staunch her daughter’s bleeding. There was blood all over the floor as she walked toward her daughter’s room, she said, “as if it was a trail leading me to my own flesh and blood.”

The mother said her daughter’s lung had collapsed from one of the stab wounds, and in subsequent days she felt like she was drowning as her lung filled with blood and other fluids. Her daughter couldn’t sit up or feed herself, and she also required surgery on her severely injured right wrist.

“All I could think was somebody my daughter once called a friend, somebody my daughter trusted at one point, somebody my daughter brought into our home, somebody who I had spent many times having conversations with (did this to my daughter),” the mother said. “How dare you, Mia? How dare you do this to (my daughter)? You didn’t care about her life that day. You didn’t care, and you thought you could get away with it.”

The mother said her daughter now struggles with PTSD, anxiety and with doing everyday things. Her daughter has also been unable to return to work because she still has pain in her right hand and can’t use it completely.

But her daughter is a fighter and a warrior, the mother said, and has handled the situation with grace and courage.