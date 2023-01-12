Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
LOCAL NEWS

SLC mayor announces ‘Vision Zero Task Force’ to eliminate traffic deaths

Jan 11, 2023, 6:38 PM | Updated: 7:03 pm
Katija Stjepovic's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — In 2022 there were 26 traffic-related deaths on Utah roads. Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall said enough is enough and  signed a proclamation Wednesday to achieve a vision zero.

“It should not matter what time of day or what mode of transportation people take they should be able to do so safely and without fear of lives being lost,” Mendenhall said.

“Of the 26 people who died last year, they include a young girl, mothers, fathers, brothers and sisters our officers will never get use to knocking on a family’s door to let them know that their loved one has died and will not be coming home,” Chief Mike Brown, Salt Lake City Police Chief said.

Mendenhall said it goes beyond creating a raised crosswalk or additional traffic signal; relying on best practices is no longer good enough. The city will adapt the “Safe Streets Task Force” that was put together in 2022, into a “Vision Zero Task force, joining 45 other cities in the movement across the country.

The Vision Zero Nonprofit campaign aims to bring together local leaders and policymakers to the conversation about safer roads.

She calls this significant step forward to making Salt Lake City streets and sidewalks as safe as they can be.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

A carport fallen on cars at an apartment complex...
Debbie Worthen

Insurance agents say now is the time to check policy for weather coverage

Insurance agents say now is the best time to get familiar with what natural disasters your policy covers.
22 hours ago
...
Lauren Steinbrecher

After daughter’s rare diagnosis and house fire, Delta couple grateful for community support

A community is coming together after a family lost their home in a devastating fire.
22 hours ago
(File) Police Lights responding to a scene....
Cary Schwanitz

School bus with women’s wrestling team shot at with pellet guns on I-15, shattering windows

The Utah Highway Patrol is investigating after someone used a pellet gun to shoot at a bus transporting a high school women’s wrestling team on Interstate 15.
22 hours ago
Cherry Peak best season sever...
Mike Anderson

Storms bring record attendance to Cherry Peak

Utah ski resorts are enjoying some of the best snow that they've seen in years but some smaller resorts have found it difficult to keep up with the constant barrage of storms.
22 hours ago
(Photo courtesy: Haight family)...
Matt Rascon

One week later, Enoch finds healing through helping

One week after a family was shot and killed, an Enoch City official said the community is finding healing by helping one another.
22 hours ago
Snow depth doubled in 30 days...
Jed Boal

Researcher: Snow depth doubles in 30 days at some sites

The snow keeps piling up quickly in Utah’s mountains, delivering the kind of water that communities need to climb out of the extended drought.  
22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Diverse Group of Energetic Professionals Team Meeting in Modern Office: Brainstorming IT Programmer...
Les Olson

Don’t Let a Ransomware Attack Get You Down | Protect Your Workplace Today with Cyber Insurance

Business owners and operators should be on guard to protect their workplace. Cyber insurance can protect you from online attacks.
SLC mayor announces ‘Vision Zero Task Force’ to eliminate traffic deaths