Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
CRIME

Provo man charged with injuring 2 officers trying to arrest him in stolen vehicle

Jan 20, 2023, 10:03 AM | Updated: 10:05 am
(KSL TV)...
(KSL TV)
(KSL TV)
KSL.com's Profile Picture BY
KSL.com

SPRINGVILLE, Utah — A Provo man who police say injured two officers while trying to avoid arrest is now facing multiple criminal charges.

Jordan Lonnie Forbes, 22, was charged Thursday in 4th District Court with two counts of assault against an officer, a second-degree felony; failing to stop for police, criminal mischief, drug possession, and DUI, third-degree felonies, as well as other charges.

On Jan. 15, Springville police say they spotted a stolen car in a 7-Eleven parking lot with Forbes slumped forward in the driver’s seat.

“Officers were advised that Jordan might attempt to flee, so multiple police vehicles went to the scene to box in the Malibu,” according to charging documents.

After police had positioned their vehicles, two officers approached Forbes with guns drawn.

Once Forbes awoke and saw what was happening, he put his car into reverse. One officer “opened the driver’s side door and began forcefully trying to pull Jordan from the vehicle,” the charges state.

A second officer then tried to assist, but “Jordan aggressively reversed” the car and hit the front fender of a police patrol car behind him and a second vehicle, according to the charges. The two officers “were caught and dragged by the open door” of the vehicle as it backed up. Both officers received minor injuries.

Police continued to try to wrestle Forbes from his car after it collided with the other vehicles and were eventually able to pull him out and place him into custody.

In addition to the felony charges, Forbes was also charged with obstructing justice and negligently operating a vehicle resulting in injury, class A misdemeanors; and operating a vehicle without an interlock device, possession of drug paraphernalia and interfering with an arrest, class B misdemeanors.

In a separate court filing on Thursday, Forbes was charged with theft, a second-degree felony, for allegedly stealing the car that police found him in. Police say the theft occurred the day before.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Crime

Police and emergency vehicles at the scene of the shooting...
Madison Swenson

2 arrested in connection to fatal shooting at Ogden intersection

Two people have been arrested in connection to a shooting at an Ogden intersection that left one man dead.
16 hours ago
(Albrecht Fietz via Pixabay)...
Pat Reavy

Utah woman accused of trying to drown puppy in community pool

A woman was charged Thursday with trying to drown a puppy in a community pool last summer in Taylorsville. It's the latest in a series of violent charges for the woman.
16 hours ago
...
Eliza Pace

Cache County school bus driver arrested for child porn

A bus driver in Cache and Logan school districts was arrested Thursday for child pornography.
16 hours ago
(Salt Lake City Police Department)...
Madison Swenson

Wanted felon arrested after running from police, barricading inside SLC motel room

A wanted felon was arrested Thursday night in Salt Lake City after police say he ran from officers during a traffic stop and barricaded himself inside a motel room.
16 hours ago
Park City Police patrol vehicle in forest...
Brooke Williams

Man arrested after threatening Park City schools with gun on Instagram

A man was arrested after he made posts threatening schools near Park City with guns.
2 days ago
FILE PHOTO (Uintah County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)...
Pat Reavy

Uintah County man tried to kill stepson, threatened to kill wife, police say

A Uintah County man was arrested Wednesday and accused of trying to kill his stepson and threatening to kill his wife when she got home from work.
2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Diverse Group of Energetic Professionals Team Meeting in Modern Office: Brainstorming IT Programmer...
Les Olson

Don’t Let a Ransomware Attack Get You Down | Protect Your Workplace Today with Cyber Insurance

Business owners and operators should be on guard to protect their workplace. Cyber insurance can protect you from online attacks.
Provo man charged with injuring 2 officers trying to arrest him in stolen vehicle