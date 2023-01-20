Close
CRIME

Utah woman accused of trying to drown puppy in community pool

Jan 20, 2023, 12:50 PM
(Albrecht Fietz via Pixabay)...
(Albrecht Fietz via Pixabay)
(Albrecht Fietz via Pixabay)
KSL.com's Profile Picture BY
KSL.com

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A woman accused of trying to drown her dog in a community pool is facing criminal charges.

Juliana Castro, 27, was charged Thursday in 3rd District Court with torture of a companion animal, a third-degree felony; refusing to give information to police, a class B misdemeanor; and disorderly conduct, an infraction.

On July 31, at the Calloway Apartments, 4030 S. Clubhouse Drive, Castro was seen by others holding a black Labrador puppy under the water at the community pool, according to charging documents.

A police booking affidavit further states that several witnesses told police that Castro “was in the deep end of the swimming pool with her dog. The subject could be seen taking hold of the dog by its leash and forcing it underwater several times, each for an extended period of time. The subject could be seen repeating this behavior numerous times before being confronted by bystanders.”

Once she was confronted, witnesses stated that Castro “acted aggressively and yelled profanities at multiple tenants” and threatened to “pepper spray” one person who told her to stop holding the dog underwater, the charges state.

The witnesses say Castro also yelled at her son multiple times and “became hostile.”

The charges are the latest in a series of alleged violent behavior by Castro.

In October, she was charged with disarming a police officer, assault on a police officer, interfering with an arrest and disorderly conduct. In that case, police were called to the area of 6200 S. Redwood Road on Oct. 17 where Castro had run in front of a UTA bus and was blocking traffic, according to charging documents.

When an officer arrived and attempted to walk Castro to a patrol car to take her into custody, she punched the officer “in the face multiple times with her right fist” and then “kicked him in the groin multiple times,” the charges state. She then lunged for the officer’s gun and “was able to open the hood of his holster but was unable to pull the gun from the holster,” according to the charges.

In September, Castro was charged with aggravated assault and other crimes for causing a disturbance at motel at 975 E. 6600 South and breaking items, charging documents state. She also took a two-way radio from the motel counter and used it to hit a woman in the head in the parking lot, the charges state.

