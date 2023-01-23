Close
CRIME

Ogden police investigating shooting near bars, two victims injured

Jan 22, 2023, 5:33 PM
OGDEN, Utah — Police say that Sunday morning’s shooting that sent two people to the hospital was an isolated incident.

Ogden Police told KSL that they responded to calls of gunshots near 25th Street in the Electric Alley parking lots at approximately 1:40 a.m.

Police found two men with wounds consistent with gunshots, and they were transported to a local hospital. Both are expected to survive, but one of the men is in serious condition.

Ogden PD believes the victims knew the suspect who shot them and says there is no threat to the public.

