West Jordan teacher to be honored as ‘MVE’ at Jazz game

SALT LAKE CITY — A West Jordan middle school teacher has been named the latest “Most Valuable Educator” and will be honored during Monday night’s game between the Utah Jazz and Charlotte Hornets.

Mrs. Truscott, who teaches reading at Joel P. Jensen Middle School in the Jordan School District, was surprised last week with a personalized Utah Jazz jersey and a $1,000 classroom grant from Instructure, the parent company of Canvas.

The person that nominated her said Mrs. Truscott puts in countless hours to help her students improve their reading skills. She teaches remedial reading classes and each year, her students average about three years’ worth of growth in their test scores.

Truscott will get to attend Monday’s game and an awards dinner with the Jazz and Instructure at the end of the season. Instructure will also be providing 300 tickets for Utah educators to attend the Jazz game on March 18.

The Utah Jazz, Instructure and KSL TV are teaming up to honor the state’s most valuable educators, and members of the public can nominate anyone in the local community, including students, parents, peer educators, principals, administrators and college deans.

Nominators will be asked to answer, “How does this educator inspire students, spark curiosity and support student growth and achievement?”

