Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
LOCAL NEWS

Clean Slate Summit highlights Utah’s law that gives people a second chance

Jan 24, 2023, 5:25 PM
...
Jed Boal's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — More than one in four Utahns has a criminal record and wants that social barrier removed.  The Utah Jazz, the NBA, and Rasa Legal teamed up today to give a big boost to Utahns who need that second chance.  They put on a three-hour Clean Slate Summit to help people expunge their criminal records.

The NBA is highlighting Utah’s Clean Slate Law because the All-Star Game will be played at Vivint Arena next month.  The NBA also has a new arm focused on social justice initiatives, like the Clean Slate Law, which is only the second of its kind in the country.  For those who have already taken advantage of the law, it has made a big difference.

Utah’s ‘clean slate’ law goes into effect to expunge old, minor criminal charges

“You walk around, knowing that you have this thing that makes you different from everybody else, and you feel so isolated. So, it affects you socially,” Brock Smith said.

As a teen, Smith had an addiction disorder that led to bad decisions, and a trip through the criminal justice system.  As he turned his life around that record became a barrier to housing, employment, and higher education.

“When I was able to get my record expunged, I was able to have the freedom that society really brings without the scarlet letter of a criminal record,” Smith said.

At the expungement clinic, more than 350 people with criminal records got legal advice from attorneys volunteering their services.  Under Utah law, many misdemeanor and felony records are eligible for expungement, with the exception of violent crimes and sex crimes.

“Having a criminal record is a lot more common than people think.  If you or a loved, one, has a criminal record, you’re not alone. Over one in four, Utahns has some type of criminal record,” said Noella Sudbury, CEO and founder of Rasa Legal.

Even old records can be a barrier for people turning their life around, she said.  Most landlords and employers do background checks.

“If you have a criminal record, you have to check that box,” Sudbury said.

After an expungement..

“When someone gets their record cleared it opens up all kinds of opportunities for housing, jobs, education, volunteering in your kids’ school,” she said.  “It eliminates all of those barriers of a criminal record.“

The Clean Slate Law was passed unanimously by Utah Lawmakers four years ago and implemented fully last year.  The NBA is using it to highlight what Utah is doing to promote race equity and create second chances.  Already, 200,000 records have been processed and cleared by the Utah courts.

“That’s a huge impact on people who made a mistake, paid their debt to society, and now are coming home,” James Cadogan, executive director of the National Basketball Association Social Justice Coalition said.

Why does that matter to the NBA?

“Because justice matters, and there are so many issues that we can make a difference on, like bringing people together. As a coalition, we start with voting rights, policing, and criminal justice reform,” Cadogan said.

For Brock Smith, it’s a new life without the old barrier.

“That chip is off my shoulder now,” he said. “So just mentally, emotionally and socially, I benefited greatly.“

If you missed today’s event, Rasa Legal has a tool you can use to determine whether you are eligible for expungement at rasa-legal.com.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

FILE (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for UNITAS)...
Pat Reavy

Southern Utah man arrested after allegedly threatening officer, officer’s family

A man who police say threatened a Cedar City police officer and the officer's family was arrested by a SWAT team on Monday.
17 hours ago
Trans bills hearing...
Ladd Egan and Cary Schwanitz, KSL TV

Bill to ban sex transition procedures on minors fails in emotional hearing

Utah Lawmakers got an earful on Capitol Hill Tuesday during a lengthy and emotional hearing for a number of bills focused on transgender youth.
17 hours ago
Christopher Browning (Taylorsville PD)...
Larry D. Curtis

Convicted rapist suspected of additional rape on same day he escaped

After serving 24 years in prison for rape, police said a Utah man walked away from a correctional facility on Jan 18 and is now wanted on suspicion of aggravated rape in Taylorsville the same day.
17 hours ago
(Google Earth Pro)...
Eliza Pace

SeaQuest fined by USDA after guests bitten by animals in multiple incidents

The U.S. Department of Agriculture cited and fined SeaQuest in Layton, Utah for multiple violations of the federal Animal Welfare Act. 
17 hours ago
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announces the 2023 All-Star Game is coming to Salt Lake City....
Chandler Holt, KSL Sports

Your guide to NBA All-Star events in Salt Lake City

NBA All-Star weekend is in Salt Lake City for this season! Here is a complete guide about the upcoming events, including how you can get tickets.
17 hours ago
Crystal Inn shooting...
Cary Schwanitz

Shooting at Salt Lake hotel wounds three, including man in wheelchair

An early morning shooting at a downtown Salt Lake City hotel left two men in critical condition and a woman with minor injuries.
17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Diverse Group of Energetic Professionals Team Meeting in Modern Office: Brainstorming IT Programmer...
Les Olson

Don’t Let a Ransomware Attack Get You Down | Protect Your Workplace Today with Cyber Insurance

Business owners and operators should be on guard to protect their workplace. Cyber insurance can protect you from online attacks.
Clean Slate Summit highlights Utah’s law that gives people a second chance