Car drives through window at Sugar House Post Office
Apr 26, 2024, 5:58 PM | Updated: 6:03 pm
(Courtesy: Istvan Bartos)
SALT LAKE CITY — Officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department responded to a call around 11 a.m. Friday about a car crashing through the Sugar House USPS.
The post office located at 1953 S. 1100 East had a broken window where the car struck, but police report there was no structural damage to the building.
Officials don’t suspect impairment caused the accident. There were no injuries.