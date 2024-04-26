On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Car drives through window at Sugar House Post Office

Apr 26, 2024, 5:58 PM | Updated: 6:03 pm

Car crashed through Sugar House USPS window (Courtesy: Istvan Bartos)...

Car crashed through Sugar House USPS window (Courtesy: Istvan Bartos)

(Courtesy: Istvan Bartos)

Carlysle Price's Profile Picture

BY CARLYSLE PRICE


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department responded to a call around 11 a.m. Friday about a car crashing through the Sugar House USPS.

The post office located at 1953 S. 1100 East had a broken window where the car struck, but police report there was no structural damage to the building.

Officials don’t suspect impairment caused the accident. There were no injuries.

KSL 5 TV Live

Accidents & Injuries

(Spanish Fork Police Department)...

Josh Ellis and Garna Mejia, KSL TV

Police: Spanish Fork road rage suspect dies after fleeing from officer, crashing into tree

A 27-year-old Springville man died early Friday morning after police say he crashed into a large tree in a Spanish Fork yard.

11 hours ago

(Jeri Crosby)...

Mark Jones

Semitruck crash in Washington County closes northbound I-15

The Utah Highway Patrol says a semitruck crash in southern Utah closed northbound Interstate 15 for a time on Wednesday.

2 days ago

A fire at an egg farm in Lewiston has resulted in a response from as far as Franklin, Idaho. (Brian...

Dan Rascon

Large fire burns through Oakdell Egg Farms in Cache County

A four-alarm fire at the Oakdell Egg Farm in Lewiston left scores of chickens dead on Tuesday.

3 days ago

lights on top of a police vehicle in the dark...

Alexander Campbell

Officials: Search and Rescue operation cancelled, minor injuries reported

Following an alert from a crash detection alarm, Washington County officials conducted a Search and Rescue operation near Toquerville Falls.

3 days ago

One person is in critical condition after they were ejected from the motorcycle they were riding in...

Eliza Pace

One in critical condition after motorcycle crash in Snow Canyon

One person is in critical condition after they were ejected from the motorcycle they were riding in a crash.

3 days ago

Richfield City police say the male driver of a utility task vehicle was involved in a crash with a...

Simone Seikaly

Crash kills utility task vehicle driver in Richfield

Richfield City police say the male driver of a utility task vehicle was involved in a crash with a car at 1100 South Main Street on Monday afternoon around 4 p.m.

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Car drives through window at Sugar House Post Office