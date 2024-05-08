Driver seriously injured in downtown SLC crash

SALT LAKE CITY — One person was critically injured after crashing into a utility pole in downtown Salt Lake City Wednesday morning, according to police.

The Salt Lake City Police Department said speed and impairment may be a factor in the crash, which happened before 6:45 a.m. Officers said to expect road closures near West Temple and South Temple while investigators are on scene.

The Utah Transit Authority’s Green and Blue TRAX lines have not been impacted by the crash.

Officers on scene told KSL TV the driver was initially taken to an area hospital with what were considered minor injuries. However, the driver was later downgraded to critical condition.

Gathering details on a incident on the corner of South Temple and West Temple in Salt Lake City @KSL5TV pic.twitter.com/2KEhqSlHdy — Derek Petersen (@Derek_Photog) May 8, 2024

This is a breaking story. It may be updated.