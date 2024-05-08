On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

1 person sent to hospital after car collides with utility pole in Syracuse; hundreds left without power

May 8, 2024, 3:37 PM | Updated: 3:38 pm

A vehicle struck a utility pole Wednesday afternoon in Syracuse, leaving hundreds without power. The driver was taken to the hospital. (Syracuse Police Department)

(Syracuse Police Department)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


Mark Jones

SYRACUSE A one-vehicle crash in Syracuse Wednesday afternoon has sent one person to the hospital.

According to Garret Atkin with the Syracause Police Department, a white Nissan Sentra collided with a utility pole around 12:30 p.m. The collision knocked out power to 764 customers, according to Rocky Mountain Power. The crash occurred in the area of 500 W. 2700 South.

Due to downed power lines, police said a full traffic closure was in effect for the area. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area. 

A 44-year-old woman driving the Sentra was the lone occupant in the vehicle, and had to be extricated. She was transported by ambulance to the hospital. Police said she was conscious when she left the scene and expect a “good prognosis for her.”

Witnesses reported the vehicle traveling erratically, and at a  high-rate of speed. 

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

RMP said power should be restored before 9:30 p.m.

 

