Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
CRIME

Warrant issued for former youth treatment staff member in southern Utah

Jan 26, 2023, 5:42 AM
FILE PHOTO...
FILE PHOTO
KSL.com's Profile Picture BY
KSL.com

ST. GEORGE, Utah — An arrest warrant has been issued for a California woman accused of showing explicit pictures to girls at two youth treatment centers in southern Utah.

Sierra Nicole Morley, 20, of Riverside, California, was charged Wednesday in 5th District Court with three counts of dealing in harmful materials to a minor, a third-degree felony.

In May, a 15-year-old girl told a caseworker with the Division of Child and Family Services that while at an undisclosed youth treatment facility in St. George, Morley, a staff member, had shown her and some other clients a lewd picture of a man, according to charging documents. She later allegedly showed the teen and other clients additional explicit images on her phone, this time of a woman.

When police went to the treatment center, officers were told that Morley “was no longer allowed to work at the facility” and were given her contact information.

Detectives also learned that in July, at another treatment facility in the city of Washington, Morley had shown a 17-year-old explicit pictures of a woman on her phone, the charges state.

When police went to Morley’s listed address, they learned that she had moved back to California. Officers were initially able to communicate with her through texting, but she soon cut off communication with police, according to the charges.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Crime

Victims can text or call 911 even without cell service. (KSL TV)...
Shelby Lofton

Police urging safety conversations after a series of kidnappings

As authorities investigate a series of kidnappings, police say it's critical we talk to our children about safety often.
1 day ago
FILE (Logan City Police Department/Facebook)...
Michael Houck

Police: Homeless man booked for attempted murder after fight in hotel

A man passing through Utah was booked for attempted murder after getting into a fight with another homeless man Tuesday night.
1 day ago
Police officers detain a man, believed by law enforcement to be the Half Moon Bay mass shooting sus...
Ray Sanchez

‘Tragedy upon tragedy’: 44 hours, 3 mass shootings, 19 dead

(CNN) — Forty-four hours in America. Three mass shootings. Nineteen lives wiped out. All in California. The victims in suburban Monterey Park included people between the ages of 57 and 76, ringing in the Lunar New Year Saturday night at a dance studio in the heart of the city’s Asian American community. Then it happened […]
1 day ago
FILE PHOTO...
Pat Reavy

Ex-Utah deputy charged with impersonating officer after allegedly making threats

A former Washington County sheriff's deputy has been arrested and accused of impersonating an officer — for the second time.
1 day ago
emergency lights...
Pat Reavy

Registered sex offender tried to lure girls into car in Sandy, charges say

A registered sex offender, who is listed as noncompliant on the sex offender registry in Utah, has been charged with trying to lure two young girls into his car in Sandy last summer.
1 day ago
(Via CNN)...
Amanda Watts and Amy Simonson

Police: Suspect in Washington triple killing shot himself after calling his mom

The suspect in a shooting that left three people dead in Washington state killed himself hours later after he borrowed a stranger's phone, called his mom and made "incriminating statements, including, 'I killed those people,'" the Yakima police chief said Tuesday.
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Diverse Group of Energetic Professionals Team Meeting in Modern Office: Brainstorming IT Programmer...
Les Olson

Don’t Let a Ransomware Attack Get You Down | Protect Your Workplace Today with Cyber Insurance

Business owners and operators should be on guard to protect their workplace. Cyber insurance can protect you from online attacks.
Warrant issued for former youth treatment staff member in southern Utah