Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
WEATHER

Plumbers warn of frozen pipes after cold front

Jan 30, 2023, 6:05 PM | Updated: 6:18 pm
Jed Boal's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — When it gets this cold and stays cold, some water pipes in some homes in Utah are susceptible to freezing.

Frozen pipes can cause a costly problem, especially if the ice cracks a pipe.

“Anytime it drops below 20 (Fahrenheit), we start getting phone calls for frozen pipes. ‘Hey, I don’t have water to all of my house, or part of my house,'” explained Duane Nielsen, a plumbing manager at Any Hour Services.

Nielsen has helped people with frozen pipes and other plumbing emergencies for over four decades.

Suppose the water pipes aren’t buried deep enough or exposed to cold air in a crawl space or under a sink against a wall; the risk of freezing increases. If your pipes are susceptible to freezing or don’t know whether they are, Nielsen suggests you might want to keep the water moving slightly.

“One of the best things you can do is just open up a faucet in your home to a trickle. It’ll allow the water to flow through and keep going and not have a cold spot where it gets really, really cold,” the plumber said.

Coldest temperature in the US Monday recorded in Peter Sinks, Utah

If water freezes in the pipe and expands, it can crack the pipe. If the water is drizzling, the water won’t have a chance to freeze in the pipe.

“We call it the drip just before a drizzle. We want to leave it just about like that,” Nielsen said.

He is also concerned that moisture that has recently soaked into the ground might cause some pipes to freeze.

“We’ve had a lot of moisture in the last month and it’s soaked down into the ground, and not a lot of snow cover. That snow cover creates a blanket, which insulates the ground and keeps it a little warmer.”

Nielsen said that moisture in the ground could push the frost line deeper.

“It could drive that frost line down and get our pipes coming in from the meter a little colder and maybe have some issues,” he said.

If you have a frozen pipe, you can use a hairdryer to warm it up, but never a blow torch, which could cause a severe accident.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Weather

snow covered bowl in Utah mountains...
Larry D. Curtis

Utah’s Peter Sinks reaches -62 Monday; Why does it get so cold?

LOGAN, Utah — Why so cold Utah? It was cold all over the Beehive State Monday, but Peter Sinks recorded a jaw-dropping -62. The second coldest temperature ever recorded in the lower 48 states was in Utah, in the same place, a notorious cold spot 2o miles northeast of Logan. In 1985 Peter Sinks recorded […]
18 hours ago
The tanker roll over on Soldier Summit. (Courtesy: Brad Brockbank)...
Michael Houck

UHP reports over 150 crashes for Sunday

Utah Highway Patrol and Utah's Department of Transportation had a busy day on Sunday as they responded to 162 crashes as of 8:10 p.m.
2 days ago
Outside of the Cache County School District building. (KSL-TV)...
Michael Houck

High winds forces late start for northern Utah school districts

Multiple northern Utah school districts are announcing late starts for Monday due to the high and cold winds hitting areas in Utah.
2 days ago
Riders leaving the new shuttle. (KSL-TV)...
Shelby Lofton

Riders take advantage of new ski shuttle service for resorts in both Cottonwood Canyons

A new pilot shuttle program is offering skiers and snowboarders a new way to resorts in Big and Little Cottonwood.
2 days ago
Tooele sunrise...
Carter Williams, KSL.com

Snow advisories could bring up to 14 inches of snow Friday night

The snow is back, yet again. The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for the Wasatch Mountains, where 6 to 14 inches or more of snow is forecast between Friday and Saturday. It remains in effect through late Saturday afternoon.
4 days ago
...
Shelby Lofton

Wet winter leads to flooding at Bonneville Salt Flats

The Bonneville Salt Flats have flooded after all the rain Utah has had this winter.
7 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Diverse Group of Energetic Professionals Team Meeting in Modern Office: Brainstorming IT Programmer...
Les Olson

Don’t Let a Ransomware Attack Get You Down | Protect Your Workplace Today with Cyber Insurance

Business owners and operators should be on guard to protect their workplace. Cyber insurance can protect you from online attacks.
Plumbers warn of frozen pipes after cold front