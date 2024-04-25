On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Will a fire at a egg supplier in northern Utah cause prices to increase? The company president says no

Apr 24, 2024, 6:14 PM | Updated: 7:01 pm

Dan Rascon's Profile Picture

BY DAN RASCON


KSLTV.com

LEWISTON, Cache County A fire to one of the top suppliers of eggs in Utah has sparked the question whether egg prices and supplies will be impacted.

The fire broke out Tuesday afternoon around 4 p.m. It occurred in one of the chicken barns at Oakdell Egg Farms in Lewiston, north of Logan.

The fire destroyed the barn and killed more than a 100,000 chickens. That farm alone produces more than one million eggs a day. Many of those eggs end up in grocery stores around the state.

“It was a very unfortunate event, but we feel very fortunate that it was not worse than it was,” said Cliff Lillywhite, president of Oakdell Egg Farms.

Lillywhite doesn’t expect there will be an impact on egg prices.

“The short answer is no,” he said. “Will it hurt us? Yes. But there is enough eggs out there. We have enough eggs in our system that we can back fill in some of that.”

Large fire burns through Oakdell Egg Farms in Cache County

Other difficult times

It was just two years ago Oakdell Egg Farms was devastated by the bird flew, or avian influenza, and had to put down a 1.5 million birds at the farm.

“We’ve been through some tough times up there,” Lillywhite said.

Craig Buttars, commissioner of the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food, says this is the worst agriculture fire he’s seen in the state. However, he is grateful it didn’t catch other barns on fire or shut down production for the company.

A fire to one of the top suppliers of eggs in Utah has sparked the question whether egg prices and supplies will be impacted. (Dan Rascon, KSL TV)

“They are very fortunate,” Buttars said. “No injuries or loss to human life. There may be some opportunities for us to provide some financial assistance. And of course, we will assess that situation and see if there is a way for us to assist that business.”

Firefighters are being credited for keeping the fire contained. They contained the fire despite the fact that there are no fire hydrants in the area and water trucks had to be used to fight the fire.

“We had seven tenders that were bringing water to us,” said Jason Winn, the fire marshal of Cache County Fire District. “We were actually pushing 1,100 gallons of water a minute for the whole five hours while we were up there.”

Lillywhite told KSL TV that a power washer suddenly caught on fire and that caused the barn to catch on fire.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

A view of the Great Salt Lake from Fruit Heights on January 20, 2023. (Lisa Ward)...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

How much will the Great Salt Lake rise? State to offer a reward if you guess it correctly

Levels at the Great Salt Lake are higher now than at any point in the past five years, and those who are tasked with overseeing its level believe it will rise about another foot in the coming weeks.

47 minutes ago

A billboard advertising mortgage rates for buying a house in April 2024....

Daniel Woodruff

‘I got frustrated and gave up’: High mortgage rates keep some Utah homebuyers on the sidelines

Some Utah homebuyers are beginning to give up on owning a home as mortgage rates continue to gatekeep them.

2 hours ago

at 8:29 a.m. Brenda Dye, the Fremont County coroner, testified Wednesday about the reasons why sh...

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

Coroner describes changing Tammy Daybell’s cause of death to homicide

The Fremont County coroner described responding to Tammy Daybell's death, and why the autopsy results changed her mind about the cause of death.

3 hours ago

(Jeri Crosby)...

Mark Jones

Semitruck crash in Washington County closes northbound I-15

The Utah Highway Patrol says a semitruck crash in southern Utah closed northbound Interstate 15 for a time on Wednesday.

4 hours ago

A composite image showing what authorities believe a missing woman looked like before her remains w...

Michael Houck

Skull found over 20 years ago on a Duchesne County fence could belong to missing woman, police say

Authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying the remains of a woman who possibly went missing over 20 years ago.

4 hours ago

(Utah Division of Wildlife Resources)...

Mark Jones

What Utah hunters should know about upcoming spring turkey hunts

Spring turkey hunts are about to get underway in Utah. And the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources says there is still time to purchase a permit. 

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Will a fire at a egg supplier in northern Utah cause prices to increase? The company president says no