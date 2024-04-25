Ring customers getting millions sent after suit by FTC

The Federal Trade Commission is sending millions of dollars to people who had an account with Ring, a home security camera company, through PayPal.

The FTC sued Ring for its failure to protect customers, including allowing its employees too much access to videos and accounts vulnerable to online attacks. The payments will go to 117,044 people.

“In some cases, hackers took control of customer accounts, cameras, and videos,” the FTC said on its website.

Customers who get a payment have 30 days to accept it. The FTC said customers will know the payment is legitimate because the case will be listed at ftc.gov/refunds, along with the company issuing payments and a phone number for those with questions. The FTC will never require you to pay upfront fees or ask you for sensitive information like Social Security numbers.

The FTC also set up an FAQ page and those who can’t find answers there or have other questions can call the refund administrator at 1.833.637.4884.