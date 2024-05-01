On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

GET GEPHARDT

Get Gephardt helps man who says contractor turned his payment guarantee into a double payment

Apr 30, 2024, 10:45 PM

Matt Gephardt's Profile Picture

BY MATT GEPHARDT AND SLOAN SCHRAGE, KSL TV


KSLTV.com

MILLCREEK —Traffic, weather and sun all can be harsh on parking lots. So, the El Cholo Restaurant hired a crew to reseal their parking lot. The total cost for the job came to $4,600.

“They charged my card,” said El Cholo’s Manuel Jacquez, who says he agreed to let them run his credit card a hold until the restaurant cut a check. But he says when that check got cashed five days later, the credit card charge wasn’t backed out.

I said, ‘Hey, you guys charged my card and you cashed the checks,’” Jacquez said. “’Can you guys do a refund? What can we do about this?’”

He says the promises of a refund stretched on for days then weeks.

“I kept reaching out saying, ‘Hey, what’s going on?’”

As weeks stretched into months, the interest on Jacquez’s card kept accruing. The total charge grew to $5,500.

“I’m paying like $140 or more payments every month since,” he said.

Manuel Jacquez showing Matt Gephardt the documents with Black Magic Asphalt.

Manuel Jacquez showing Matt Gephardt the documents with Black Magic Asphalt. (KSL TV)

But by then, the credit card company put the kibosh on a dispute.

“They said too much time had gone by, so they can’t get involved,” Jacquez said.

So, he contacted the KSL Investigators.

We reached out to Black Magic Asphalt. The owner said he couldn’t talk to us on camera, but over the phone he told us Jacquez’s credit card payment was never intended as a hold. It was a straight-up payment. When pressed about how cashing the checks effectively doubled the amount paid for the same work as well the refund promises Jacquez said were made to him, the owner told us, “It was all a paperwork mistake, and we’re going to fix it.”

Fix it they did. Jacquez said he got his full refund the next day, plus interest.

While Jacquez didn’t intend to, paying a contractor with your credit card can provide you with some enhanced consumer protections. That includes the ability to dispute charges if the quality of work isn’t acceptable or the job is incomplete. The catch is you usually have to file a dispute within 60 days.

KSL 5 TV Live

Meet the KSL Investigators

Get Gephardt

hands taping up luggage - shipping your luggage...

Matt Gephardt

Can you save money by shipping your luggage instead of checking it?

KSL’s inflation buster Matt Gephardt tests whether shipping your luggage to your destination ahead of your trip can save you time and money.

1 day ago

A list of apps that have subscriptions....

Matt Gephardt

How to spot costly subscription creep and stop it

Subscriptions to streaming services and other apps can start draining the wallet, if you aren't paying attention to price increases.

5 days ago

You’ve likely noticed a growing number of businesses that have gone completely cashless. When it ...

Matt Gephardt

Businesses are passing their credit card fees onto customers, what can you do?

You’ve likely noticed a growing number of businesses that have gone completely cashless. When it comes time to pay, it’ll involve a tap, swipe or maybe a click on an app. It's a phenomenon that is contributing to the price we pay for goods and services.

6 days ago

Summer travel is about to take flight. That means a whole lot of points and miles being used and ea...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage

Thieves are going after your frequent flier mileage: how you can safeguard those miles and points

Summer travel is about to take flight. That means a whole lot of points and miles being used and earned, and cybercriminals know it.

7 days ago

Peggy Lundberg tells KSL’s Matt Gephardt about her experience of having her travel credit stolen....

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage

Thieves stealing airline travel credits: How you can protect them

If someone steals your credit card or hacks into your bank account, federal law says you should get most of your money back. But what protections do you have when someone steals your airline travel credits?

8 days ago

Matt Gephardt looking over the CarShield documents for Scott Dumas....

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage, KSL TV

West Haven man says extended auto warranty refuses to cover costly engine repair

Many drivers buy an extended auto warranty to help keep their car on the road, but when the extended warranty a West Haven man bought refused to cover replacing an engine, he decided to Get Gephardt.

12 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Get Gephardt helps man who says contractor turned his payment guarantee into a double payment