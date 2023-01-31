Hawaii family safe after boulder crashes through home

HONOLULU, HI — A woman is safe after a very close call with a boulder crashing through her home in Honolulu.

According to CNN, the moment of the crash was caught on camera, in this heart-racing video.

The boulder crashed through a cinderblock wall, a living room, through another wall until it landed in the bedroom.

The boulder was about five feet in height and width, and it’s not clear what caused the boulder to roll like that.

Outside the house, the boulder damaged the family’s car before damaging the home they moved into just this month. Fortunately, none of the people inside were hurt.

The incident followed days of heavy rains and the investigation is ongoing.