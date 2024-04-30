Sandy cat encounters raccoon trying to eat its food

SANDY — A raccoon tried to steal some cat food from a Sandy resident and their cat Monday night.

Alyssa Gentry told KSL that the raccoon tried to grab some cat food from a bag of Friskies cat food in their garage.

Gentry said their cat, Blackjack, wasn’t scared of the furry intruder. The video showed the cat and raccoon walking past each other as Blackjack approached Gentry.

Gentry said they were worried the raccoon would attack Blackjack as it stood on its rear two legs, so they scared off the food thief.

