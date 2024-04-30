On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
Sandy cat encounters raccoon trying to eat its food

Apr 30, 2024, 5:42 PM

The raccoon inside of Alyssa Gentry's garage as their cat, Blackjack, walked past the furry intrude...

The raccoon inside of Alyssa Gentry's garage as their cat, Blackjack, walked past the furry intruder. (Courtesy: Alyssa Gentry)

(Courtesy: Alyssa Gentry)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

SANDY — A raccoon tried to steal some cat food from a Sandy resident and their cat Monday night.

Alyssa Gentry told KSL that the raccoon tried to grab some cat food from a bag of Friskies cat food in their garage.

Gentry said their cat, Blackjack, wasn’t scared of the furry intruder. The video showed the cat and raccoon walking past each other as Blackjack approached Gentry.

Gentry said they were worried the raccoon would attack Blackjack as it stood on its rear two legs, so they scared off the food thief.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL 5 TV (@kslnews)

