Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
LOCAL NEWS

Dozens of homeowners dealing with frozen pipes in Sandy

Feb 1, 2023, 6:20 PM | Updated: 6:23 pm
Alex Cabrero's Profile Picture BY
Alex Cabrero KSL TV

SANDY, Utah — There is a part of Cheryl Altman’s Sandy house she doesn’t usually go into.

“I’ll turn on my phone light,” she said. “I’m kind of stuck.”

It’s a small crawl space under her home you enter behind a little bookshelf. Tuesday, she had to crawl into the room because she was hoping there was an easy fix.

“This is where the water from the city comes into my house,” she said while pointing to pipes covered in black electrical tape. “I have never had it freeze like this.”

It’s been cold the past two days and the water in those pipes was frozen. She knew something was wrong when all the faucets in her home didn’t do what they normally do.

“This is hot, and this is cold. They’re both open. Obviously, nothing is happening,” she said with a laugh.

Altman isn’t the only one who called a plumber this week. Sandy City’s Director of Public Utilities says his department has heard from close to 50 people wondering if something was wrong with the city’s water pipes. Crews went to each home to check but didn’t find anything wrong with the city lines.

“Every single instance was on the private side, so from the water meter into the house is owned by the property owner and that’s where it was frozen,” said Tom Ward, who is Sandy’s Director of Public Utilities.

Ward suggests running a trickle of water overnight, maybe pencil thick, to prevent pipes from freezing. Especially with more cold temperatures expected Wednesday night.

“Water is about 60 to 62 degrees. That will warm up those pipes and keep them from freezing. For the 3 to 5 dollars a day it will cost you, it is a lot cheaper than calling out a plumber,” he said.

For frozen pipes, Ward says using a hair dryer on pipes might help thaw frozen lines. For those worried about wasting water because of Utah’s drought, Ward says water that goes down a drain ends up in a place that could use it.

“It goes to a wastewater treatment facility and within a day or two, it’s in the Great Salt Lake,” said Ward. “So, it’s not lost in the atmosphere, it’s not soaked up by the grass or anything like that.”

For people like Altman, though, it is a reminder of what Utah winters used to be like.

“It’s insane,” she said.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

Christopher Browning in court....
Daniella River & Keira Farrimond

Police were warned rapist could reoffend 24 years ago. Now he’s charged again.

A convicted rapist paroled in December faced a Utah judge today on 10 new felony charges including aggravated sexual assault and kidnapping.
22 hours ago
Shooting in the Glendale neighborhood (KSL TV)...
Eliza Pace

One person in critical condition in SLC shooting

One person is in critical condition from a shooting in Glendale.
22 hours ago
emergency lights...
Larry D. Curtis

Utah man arrested for rape of child after toddler diagnosed with STI

A Utah man has been arrested on suspicion of rape of a 2-year-old child after she was found to have a sexually transmitted infection.
22 hours ago
Utah is working on a plan to administer federal funds to reimburse food stamp fraud victims. (KSL T...
Ladd Egan

Food stamp fraud victims could be reimbursed due to new federal funding

Utah is currently submitting plans for how to administer federal funds to reimburse food stamp fraud victims.
22 hours ago
...
Mike Anderson

Weber County Sheriff’s Office will sell off confiscated guns

The Weber County Sheriff's Office will soon start selling off some of the guns locked up in evidence.
22 hours ago
FILE PHOTO (Deseret News)...
KSL TV

New body cam footage shows moment SLC police shoot man in a stranger’s home.

SALT LAKE CITY —   Newly released body camera footage reveals the moments that led up to Salt Lake City police shooting a man on Jan. 13. UPDATE: Suspect dead after pursuit, shooting, police say The videos released Wednesday captured the officer involved incident from body-worn cameras of 12 SLCPD officers. The incident began when officers […]
22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Dozens of homeowners dealing with frozen pipes in Sandy