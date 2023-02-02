Man dies after shooting in SLC; police still searching for suspect

SALT LAKE CITY — A man who was shot in Salt Lake City’s Glendale neighborhood has died, and police are continuing their search for a suspect.

Officials with the Salt Lake City Police Department said the victim, 35-year-old Guthrie Serawop, was shot Wednesday evening at 1665 S. Riverside Drive.

He was transported in critical condition to an area hospital, where he later died.

SLCPD officers searched nearby neighborhoods but did not locate the suspect, but detectives said they believe this was an isolated incident and there does not appear to be any imminent danger to the community.

Investigators worked overnight to process the scene and said they were working to determine a cause for the shooting.

“They’re photographing, collecting any evidence, they’re working with our police officers and our detectives to collect any video that may exist in this case, to make sure our detectives have that,” said SLCPD spokesperson Brent Weisberg.

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to call police at 801-799-3000 and reference case No. 23-22963.

This shooting marked the first homicide in Salt Lake City in 2023.

Follow @https://twitter.com/jellis9