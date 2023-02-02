LOCAL NEWS
Giving away gas cards with Casey Scott
Feb 2, 2023, 12:42 PM
SALT LAKE CITY — Utahns experienced a polar plunge as temperatures dropped below freezing or even zero across the state Wednesday.
However, Casey Scott was out and about, surprising a few drivers with $50 gas cards! These segments are sponsored by West Shore Home.
KSL 5 TV Live
Top Stories
- Utah's Peter Sinks reaches -62 Monday; Why does it get so cold? (pageviews: 13464)
- Two employees dead at Northrop Grumman Magna facility (pageviews: 10146)
- Utah’s Peter Sinks reaches -62 Monday; Why does it get so cold? - KSLTV.com (pageviews: 10091)
- Utah truck driver arrested in California cold case from 1994 (pageviews: 6951)
- Utah correctional officer assaulted by inmate at state prison (pageviews: 5445)
- Two employees dead at Northrop Grumman Magna facility - KSLTV.com (pageviews: 5414)
- Coldest temperature in the US Monday recorded in Peter Sinks, Utah (pageviews: 4793)