Giving away gas cards with Casey Scott

Feb 2, 2023, 12:42 PM
SALT LAKE CITY — Utahns experienced a polar plunge as temperatures dropped below freezing or even zero across the state Wednesday.

However, Casey Scott was out and about, surprising a few drivers with $50 gas cards! These segments are sponsored by West Shore Home.

Local News

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) goes to the basket as Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes...
Ben Anderson, KSL KSL Sports

Ben Anderson: Yes, Lauri Markkanen will be an All-Star

The NBA is set to announce the All-Star reserves tonight on TNT at 5 pm MT, and Utah Jazz fans should expect Lauri Markkanen to hear his name called.
16 hours ago
Hill Air Force Base, Utah (Photojournalist Meghan Thackrey)...
Madison Swenson

Hill Air Force Base building evacuated due to ‘unusual smell’

A building at Hill Air Force Base was evacuated Thursday morning after an "unusual smell" was detected.
16 hours ago
FILE PHOTO - (Deseret News)...
Madison Swenson

Iron County woman arrested, charged after she was shot by police

A 37-year-old woman has been arrested after authorities say she pointed a pistol at officers in Iron County and they shot at her.
16 hours ago
After a contractor got paid, customers say he stopped responding and walked off the job. (KSL TV)...
Matt Gephardt and Cindy St. Clair

Felony charges for contractor accused of ripping off several Utahns

After a contractor got paid, customers say he stopped responding and walked off the job. A Get Gephardt investigation found this particular contractor has walked off so many jobs it could land him behind bars.
16 hours ago
...
Karah Brackin

Students across Utah come together to learn the importance of mental health care

Mental health, wellness and suicide prevention — they're all big topics of conversation, and more and more, those conversations include our kids. That's where Hope Squad is coming in to help.
16 hours ago
A man was flown to the hospital after he was hit by a garbage truck in Layton. (Layton Fire Departm...
Logan Stefanich

Man hit by garbage truck in Layton, flown to hospital

A man was taken to the hospital Thursday after being hit by a garbage truck near Hill Air Force Base, police said.
16 hours ago

