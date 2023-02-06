Close
ENTERTAINMENT

Beyoncé officially has the most Grammys of any artist

Feb 5, 2023, 8:43 PM
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Beyoncé accepts Best Dance/Electronic Music Album for “Re...
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Beyoncé accepts Best Dance/Electronic Music Album for “Renaissance” onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
(Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
CNN's Profile Picture BY
CNN

(CNN) — Beyoncé was already a queen, but now she’s the queen of the Grammys.

Bey just became the most awarded artist in Grammys history, with a record 32 wins. The award that put her over the edge was best dance/electronic album, which she won for her celebrated record “Renaissance.”

Her history-making achievement came before the show even ended, so there’s still time for her to win more — “Renaissance” is also nominated for album of the year, which has yet to be awarded.

The crowd rose to its feet to celebrate Beyoncé’s win. She thanked her late Uncle Johnny, whose name she famously drops in the song “Heated,” as well as her husband and three children. She also acknowledged the LGBTQ artists who inspired and directly contributed to “Renaissance.”

“I’d like to thank the queer community for your love and for inventing the genre,” she said.

Grammys host Trevor Noah said Bey’s win also settled another matter: “We can finally end the GOAT debate; it’s done now — it’s Beyoncé,” he said.

Beyoncé scored the album of the summer with “Renaissance,” an effervescent ode to disco and the ballroom scene of New York in the ’70s and ’80s, a community founded by Black gay and trans people. Four songs from “Renaissance” were nominated for Grammys this year, with “Break My Soul” earning nods for song and record of the year.

Earlier on Sunday, Beyoncé won Grammys for best traditional R&B performance and best electronic dance recording for “Plastic Off the Sofa” and “Break My Soul,” respectively. She won at least one award in absentia: Noah told the audience that Bey was stuck in traffic on her way to the ceremony, so legendary guitarist Nile Rodgers accepted the award for best R&B performance, for “Cuff It,” on her behalf.

Beyoncé has racked up 88 Grammy nominations over her career. She was already the most awarded woman performer before Sunday’s milestone. The conductor Georg Solti previously held the record for most Grammys earned by a single artist.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

