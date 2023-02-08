Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
CRIME

FBI warns about spike in financial sextortion crimes against youth

Feb 8, 2023, 1:25 PM | Updated: 1:29 pm
Karah Brackin's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITYThe FBI is putting out a warning to families as they’re seeing criminals have found a new target in our youth. The result is an explosion of financial sextortion among kids around the world. 

It’s a worldwide problem, and Utah is not exempt. FBI Special Agent Curtis Cox said about a dozen leads or referrals make their way into their offices every week. He said these criminals will pose as somebody online who is attractive to these kids.

In almost every instance they’ve seen recently, the victims are teenage boys.

Cox said these crimes often follow a pattern. Young boys are contacted by someone posing as a girl 14 years old or younger. From there, a chat follows and a relationship is built. Then, the request for compromising images come, and with that, extortions for money. 

He said once those photos are out there, it is almost impossible to pull back. 

So as parents, what happens upon learning a child or teen has engaged with a criminal unknowingly and already pressed send?

“Report this to law enforcement. Preserve whatever you can so that law enforcement has something to investigate — whether that’s a username, the chats, the logs that they are able to see,” Cox said. “I know a lot of people in that instant, they just want to block and delete whatever has happened, but that’s what hampers us, right? We need to be able to look at something and investigate something.”

There’s a website called IC3.gov, where referrals will be directed to a local FBI office and go to their desks directly, Cox said.

Cox said if it is a local criminal or someone within the United States, there is something that can be done. Unfortunately, he does say a lot of these criminals are outside the U.S., but with FBI offices worldwide, it is possible they can assist in those situations. 

He said do not ever pay or send money. In a lot of cases, he said the requests for money will start small and may seem it is not a big deal. However, he said that will constantly and always escalate, and at the end of the day, these criminals are seeking money.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Crime

(Salt Lake City Police Department)...
Madison Swenson

Man arrested after robbing SLC bank

A 31-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after police say he robbed a bank in Salt Lake City.
17 hours ago
The USPS assault suspect on the dirt bike. (U.S. Postal Inspection Service)...
Michael Houck

USPS offers $50,000 award for information on robbery suspect

The USPS is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a robbery suspect.
17 hours ago
...
Shelby Lofton

Utah lawmakers discussing multiple domestic violence bills to protect victims

A domestic violence amendment bill — SB117 — has made it one step closer to reaching the governor's desk.
2 days ago
FILE PHOTO...
Pat Reavy

Utah sex offender charged with kidnapping teen girl from Arizona he met on TikTok

A West Valley man previously convicted of sexually extorting a teen girl is now charged with driving to Arizona to take a different teen girl back to his home in Utah where he sexually assaulted her.
2 days ago
K-9 Flash and Detective Burton with their award. (Woods Cross Police Department)...
Michael Houck

Woods Cross K-9 earns top award in the nation for arrests

A Woods Cross Police Department K-9 duo received a national reward for their police work on Tuesday. 
2 days ago
Two men accused of stealing a wallet from a car in Lehi, then charging $5,600 in fraudulent purchas...
Madison Swenson

Two men steal wallet from car, charge $5,600 on victim’s credit cards

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two people involved in a car burglary in Lehi.
2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
FBI warns about spike in financial sextortion crimes against youth