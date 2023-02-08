USPS offers $50,000 award for information on robbery suspect

SALT LAKE CITY — The USPS is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a robbery suspect.

On Feb. 7 at approximately 11 a.m., a USPS employee was robbed by the suspect riding a green and white Kawasaki dirt bike at a USPS facility on 30 W 900 S.

USPS asks anyone with information to not approach the suspect by themselves and to call local law enforcement. They are offering a reward of up to $50,000.

