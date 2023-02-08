Close
CRIME

Man arrested after robbing SLC bank

Feb 8, 2023, 4:18 PM
(Salt Lake City Police Department)...
(Salt Lake City Police Department)
(Salt Lake City Police Department)
Madison Swenson's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A 31-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after police say he robbed a bank in Salt Lake City.

According to a press release from the Salt Lake City Police Department, he demanded money from employees at a bank near 400 East and 300 South at 10:07 a.m. He then took the undisclosed amount of money and walked out.

Thankfully, police said no one was hurt during the incident.

Nearly an hour later at 10:55 a.m., officers spotted a man matching the suspect’s description near 600 East and 400 South.

“After being found, the man walked into a local business where he took off a layer of clothing and left the business,” the release stated.

The man, identified as Chad Campbell, was taken into custody after running from officers for a short time. He has since been booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on one count of robbery.

Police said special agents from the Salt Lake City field office of the FBI responded to assist.

