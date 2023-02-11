Steve Harvey helped pull together Utah comedy show presented by Donovan Mitchell

SALT LAKE CITY — Steve Harvey called up comedians to help pull together a last-minute comedy show ahead of the NBA All-Star game in Salt Lake City.

The comedian Earthquake said Harvey called to connect him with Donovan Mitchell and Mitchell’s mother.

“Donovan wanted to give back to the community and also wanted to get involved into comedy,” Earthquake told KSL-TV. The event, called Dons of Comedy, is scheduled for Thursday night. Chris Spencer and DeRay Davis will also be featured.

Excited to announce the first annual DONS of Comedy Show @ All Star Weekend! Tickets available on Monday @ 8 EST!! 🕷️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/lb7arK92f8 — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) February 10, 2023

“When the Don calls you, you’ll do it for charity,” Earthquake said. “You’ll do it for whatever.”

All proceeds will be donated to Kearns High School. A spokesman for the Granite School District on Friday said that school officials are still working to learn more details about the event, which was announced a day earlier.

In 2018, Mitchell surprised students at Kearns High by fielding their questions and giving away T-shirts and backpacks. The former Jazz player’s mom is a key player in organizing Dons of Comedy, Earthquake said.

Earthquake hosts the daily radio show “Quake’s House” on SiriusXM. His Netflix special “Earthquake: Legendary” was released last year. The comedian considers Harvey a mentor, and he’s been on Harvey’s radio show in the past.

“Laughter is the best medicine in the world,” Earthquake said. “Come laugh, just before the All-Star.”

Tickets go on sale Monday morning.