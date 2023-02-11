Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
ENTERTAINMENT

Cody Longo, ‘Days of Our Lives’ actor, dead at 34

Feb 11, 2023, 2:45 PM
Cody Longo arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018,...
Cody Longo arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
(Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
CNN's Profile Picture BY
CNN

(CNN) — Cody Longo, an actor famous for his roles in “Hollywood Heights” and “Days of Our Lives,” was found dead Wednesday at his home in Austin, Texas, his representative Alex Gittelson told CNN.

He was 34.

“Cody was our whole world,” his wife, Stephanie Longo, said in a statement provided by Gittelson. “The kids and I are shattered and beyond devastated. He was the best dad and best father. We will always and forever miss you and love you.”

The actor was “a dear friend going back many years” before he was a client, Gittelson said. Longo had taken some time away from acting to pursue his music career and spend more time with his family, but he was excited to get back into acting this year, Gittelson said.

“Cody was such a loyal, loving and talented person and he will be greatly missed,” Gittelson said.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Entertainment

Workers prepare for the NFL Super Bowl LVII football game outside State Farm Stadium, Wednesday, Fe...
Associated Press

Super Bowl Guide: Where to watch and who to watch

The Super Bowl between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs is rapidly approaching.
22 hours ago
The game will air on Sunday afternoon before the Chiefs take on the Eagles. (Jeremy Freeman/Animal ...
Zoe Sottile

Watch 122 rescue and special needs dogs face off in this year’s Puppy Bowl

Just hours before the Chiefs take the Eagles in this year's Super Bowl, dozens of adoptable pets will face off in their own high-stakes competition.
22 hours ago
FILE - A crowd of people attend the Bourbon Street Awards costume contest on Tuesday, March 1, 2022...
Kevin McGill, Associated Press

Joyous parades and parties kick off New Orleans’ Mardi Gras

The lead-up to New Orleans’ annual Mardi Gras celebration is intensifying with events big and small.
3 days ago
FILE - This aerial photo shows the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, N.M., on Saturday, Oct. 23, 202...
Morgan Lee, Associated Press

Slain cinematographer’s Ukrainian relatives sue Alec Baldwin

Ukrainian relatives of a slain cinematographer are seeking damages in her death from actor Alec Baldwin in connection with a fatal shooting on the set of a Western movie.
3 days ago
Burt Bacharach...
Associated Press

Burt Bacharach, legendary composer of pop songs, dies at 94

Burt Bacharach, the singularly gifted and popular composer who delighted millions with the quirky arrangements and unforgettable melodies of "Walk on By," "Do You Know the Way to San Jose" and dozens of other hits, has died at 94.
4 days ago
A general view of atmosphere the premiere of Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Frozen"at the El Capit...
Alli Rosenbloom

Disney announces more ‘Toy Story’ and ‘Frozen’ sequels are in the works

Disney CEO Bob Iger said on Wednesday during the company's earnings call that there are plans for additional sequels to both hit franchises in the works.
5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Cody Longo, ‘Days of Our Lives’ actor, dead at 34