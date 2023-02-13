Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
ENTERTAINMENT

Barney (yes, the purple dinosaur) is making a comeback

Feb 13, 2023, 12:06 PM
Mattel, Inc. announced today its relaunch of the iconic Barney franchise. (Mattel, Inc.)...
Mattel, Inc. announced today its relaunch of the iconic Barney franchise. (Mattel, Inc.)
(Mattel, Inc.)
CNN's Profile Picture BY
CNN

(CNN) — Barney is back, and while Mattel has not yet officially confirmed it, we’re guessing he still loves you.

Toy giant Mattel announced Monday that Barney, the friendly (and, let’s be honest, cringe-worthy to a large group of Millennials who watched him as pre-schoolers… and to their parents) purple dinosaur is making a triumphant return to TVs and toy shelves next year.

The “Barney & Friends” show, featuring the titular violet-hued T-Rex, aired on PBS in the United States from 1992 until 2010. Mattel said Monday that the new show, unlike the original, will be animated. So no beleaguered actor dressed up in a dinosaur costume marching around and singing to young kids.

A spokesperson for Mattel told CNN that it has no specific news to announce yet about whether the relaunched Barney will be on PBS, but added that the company has “confirmed streaming and broadcast partners that we’ll be announcing later in the year.” PBS was not immediately available for comment.

Mattel did say that the new franchise will include TV, film and Alphabet-owned YouTube content as well as music and a vast array of merchandising, including toys (of course), clothing and books. The company’s Mattel Studios unit is working with Nelvana, a studio owned by Canadian media company Corus Entertainment, to co-produce the new series.

“In creating the new series, it was important to us that we properly reflect the world that kids today live in so that the series can deliver meaningful lessons about navigating it,” said Fred Soulie, general manager of Mattel Television, in the news release.

“With our modern take on Barney, we hope to inspire the next generation to listen, care, and dream big,” Soulie added.

Mattel’s television unit, which has also recently brought back its Monster High and Masters of the Universe franchises, is hoping to cash in once again on young and middle-aged adults yearning for the days of their childhood.

So for anyone who grew up on the original Barney show and actually would admit to enjoying him and friends like BJ the yellow protoceratops and Baby Bop the green triceratops, Mattel is hoping they’ll want to buy old school Barney toys and swag.

The company said in its news release that “apparel and accessories for adult fans, featuring classic Barney, are also in development.”

“We will tap into the nostalgia of the generations who grew up with Barney, now parents themselves, and introduce the iconic purple dinosaur to a new generation of kids and families around the world across content,” said Josh Silverman, chief franchise officer and global head of consumer products at Mattel, in the release.

Mattel could use some more big hit toys. The company announced disappointing earnings and sales for the holidays as well as a sluggish outlook last week and its stock plunged more than 10% on the news. Rival Hasbro has also been hurt by weak demand for toys.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Entertainment

Utah's NBA All-Star logo...
Associated Press

NBA launching ‘Films for Fans’ at All-Star weekend celebration in Utah

The NBA will launch "NBA Films for Fans," during All-Star weekend festivities in Salt Lake City. The initiative involves filmmakers from 11 countries developing 24 short films that were commissioned by the NBA.
22 hours ago
Justina Miles performs "Lift Every Voice and Sing" in American Sign Language prior to Sunday's Supe...
CNN

How ASL performer Justina Miles stole the show at Super Bowl LVII

Videos of Justina Miles, a deaf American Sign Language interpreter, are racking up views online as admirers praise her energetic performances Sunday.
22 hours ago
The trailer for the movie "Little Satchmo.” (Courtesy: Little Satchmo)...
Tamara Vaifanua

‘Black, Bold and Brilliant’ film series showcases Black culture through cinema

Local filmmakers showcase Black History Month with a documentary focusing on the secret daughter of jazz musician Louis Armstrong.
22 hours ago
Workers prepare for the NFL Super Bowl LVII football game outside State Farm Stadium, Wednesday, Fe...
Associated Press

Super Bowl Guide: Where to watch and who to watch

The Super Bowl between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs is rapidly approaching.
2 days ago
The game will air on Sunday afternoon before the Chiefs take on the Eagles. (Jeremy Freeman/Animal ...
Zoe Sottile

Watch 122 rescue and special needs dogs face off in this year’s Puppy Bowl

Just hours before the Chiefs take the Eagles in this year's Super Bowl, dozens of adoptable pets will face off in their own high-stakes competition.
2 days ago
Cody Longo arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018,...
Taylor Romine

Cody Longo, ‘Days of Our Lives’ actor, dead at 34

Cody Longo, an actor famous for his roles in "Hollywood Heights" and "Days of Our Lives," was found dead Wednesday at his home in Austin, Texas.
3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Barney (yes, the purple dinosaur) is making a comeback