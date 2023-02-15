Kessler, Clarkson, Sexton to compete in All-Star Skills Challenge

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz will be well represented during All-Star Saturday night with Walker Kessler, Jordan Clarkson, and Collin Sexton competing in the NBA Skills Challenge.

The Jazz trio was announced on Tuesday night on TNT.

Kessler, Clarkson, and Sexton will compete against a team comprised of rookies Paolo Banchero, Jaden Ivey, and Jabari Smith Jr., and team Antetokounmpo featuring brothers Giannis, Alex, and Thanasis.

Who you got in the 3-PT contest? 👀 pic.twitter.com/ZTxgZCF33p — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 15, 2023

Former Jazz guard Mike Conley was previously invited to compete in the contest, but his spot will be filled by Sexton after the veteran guard was moved to the Minnesota Timberwolves at last week’s trade deadline.

Kessler will also represent the Jazz on Friday night during the Rising Stars Challenge on Friday night playing for coach Deron Williams.

The Skills Challenge features an obstacle course where players are required to shoot, pass, and dribble at five different stations spread across a full NBA court.

Williams won the contest in 2008 while former Jazzman Trey Burke shared the crown with Weber State alum Damian Lillard in 2014.

Markkanen To Compete In 3-Point Contest

In addition to Sunday’s All-Star game, Lauri Markkanen will represent the Jazz in the Three-Point Shooting Contest on Saturday night.

Markannen is one of eight players set to compete in the shooting contest and the first Jazz player in the event since Conley in 2021.

The STARRY 3-Point Contest participants ⬇️ Event format and rules: https://t.co/sBwYC60rDx pic.twitter.com/J1z01oUgpH — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) February 15, 2023

The Jazz forward will face off against Tyrese Haliburton, Tyler Herro, Buddy Hield, Kevin Huerter, Anfernee Simons, Jayson Tatum, and Damian Lillard.

Markkanen is shooting 41.3 percent from the three-point line this season, which leads the Jazz and ranks in the top 20 across the NBA.

Jeff Hornacek is the only Jazz player to win the three-point shootout, having taken home the crown in both 1998 and 2000.

NBA All-Star Weekend Broadcast Schedule

Friday night

5 p.m. MT: Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game on ESPN

Location: Huntsman Center

7 p.m. MT: Jordan Rising Stars on TNT

Location: Vivint Arena

Saturday night

6 p.m. MT: State Farm All-Star Saturday Night on TNT

KIA Skills Challange

Starry 3-Point Contest

AT&T Slam Dunk Contest

Location: Vivint Arena

Sunday night

5:30 p.m. MT: All-Star Draft Presented by Jordan Brand on TNT

6:30 p.m. MT: 72nd NBA All-Star Game on TNT

Location: Vivint Arena

