Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
KSL ALL-STAR ACCESS

All-Star weekend will go well with enough patience, SLC officials say

Feb 15, 2023, 10:19 AM
KSL TV's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City officials are asking for patience in dealing with extra traffic and police during the NBA All-Star weekend.

At a press conference Tuesday, Mayor Erin Mendenhall and Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown discussed the traffic coming to downtown Salt Lake this weekend.

During the press conference, Mendenhall said officials are preparing for 100,000 people to visit the city.

Salt Lake City will be prioritizing pedestrian traffic, especially around the Vivint Arena.

“Let’s be really really careful. If you are in a car, there’s going to be a lot of people downtown. This is being designed for walkability and free fare to get you out of your car and into public transit,” Mendenhall said.

Police will close down the area around Vivint to accommodate visitors. The SLCPD offered the maps below to outline where the closures will be and when.

This map shows road closures by Vivint Arena and Salt Palace Convention Center this week. (Photo: Salt Lake City Corporation)

The first of the closures began Friday.

Brown said authorities have been working on plans to minimize the impact of the event as much as possible.

“Our number one ask for our community is to be patient. We know there’ll be some frustrations out there,” Brown said.

There’ll also be extra police officers in the city during the weekend.

But, after scrutiny last week about the city’s handling of its homeless population during All-Star week, Mendenhall clarified that the extra police around town will not be used to keep homeless people off the street.

Brown said the busy week would go well if people are patient.

“This is going to be a great event for our city. And we’re going to get through this and it’s going to be fantastic,” Brown said.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

KSL All-Star Access

Crews working on the Vivint Area stage to get the stadium ready for All-Stars (KSL-TV's Jay Hancock...
Alex Cabrero

Vivint Arena transforms for NBA All-Star event

The Vivint Area gets a massive makeover to prepare for the NBA All-Star event hitting Salt Lake City.
23 hours ago
Karl Malone as a radio show host...
Ben Anderson, KSL Sports

Karl Malone returns to Utah’s All-Star weekend as a judge for dunk contest

Karl Malone will be back in Utah to help judge the NBA Dunk Contest during All-Star Saturday night.
23 hours ago
...
Madison Swenson

Live entertainment to fill TRAX trains, Gallivan Center over NBA All-Star weekend

Utah Transit Authority TRAX trains will be a party this NBA All-Star weekend.
23 hours ago
Post Malone at the Sahara Tent at 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival weekend April 16, ...
Brian Preece, KSL Sports

Utah’s own Post Malone to perform ahead of NBA All-Star draft

Post Malone and Jewel are among the artists and celebrities set to perform at Sunday night’s NBA All-Star Game.
23 hours ago
...
Andrew Adams

Unprecedented air travel anticipated over NBA All-Star, holiday weekend

All-Star weekend isn't just going to be a historic time for Salt Lake City and for local basketball fans. It might also be an unprecedented time for air travel.
2 days ago
Walker Kessler #24 of the Utah Jazz during the first half of NBA game at Footprint Center on Nov. 2...
Ben Anderson, KSL Sports

Kessler, Clarkson, Sexton to compete in All-Star Skills Challenge

The Utah Jazz will be well represented during All-Star Saturday Night with Walker Kessler, Jordan Clarkson, and Collin Sexton competing in the NBA Skills Challenge.
2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
All-Star weekend will go well with enough patience, SLC officials say