Karl Malone returns to Utah’s All-Star weekend as a judge for dunk contest

Feb 15, 2023, 5:26 PM | Updated: 5:28 pm
Karl Malone as a radio show host...
Karl Malone of the Utah Jazz smiles while hosting a two-hour afternoon talk show at a radio station in Burbank, Calif., Monday, Oct. 26, 1998. Malone is taking advantage of the extra time he has due to the NBA lockout by pursuing his other talents. (Associated Press)
(Associated Press)
KSL TV's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY – Karl Malone will be back in Utah to help judge the NBA Dunk Contest during All-Star Saturday night.

The league announced that The Mailman would be one of five judges tasked with picking a winner at the premiere event during Saturday’s festivities.

Malone will join Dominque Wilkins, Lisa Leslie, Jamal Crawford, and Harold Minor who won the dunk contest in 1993 the last time it was in Utah as a judge for the event.

The Jazz will be well represented at All-Star Saturday night with Malone judging the dunk contest, Lauri Markkanen competing in the Three-Point Shootout, and Walker Kessler, Jordan Clarkson, and Collin Sexton competing in the Skills Challenge.

Mailman won the All-Star MVP award twice, including in 1993 alongside Jazz teammate John Stockton.

Utah's Karl Malone, center, hugs teammates Jeff Hornacek (14) and John Stockton as Greg Foster, left, joins in the celebration after the Jazz beat the Rockets 103-100 in Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals Thursday, May 29, 1997, in Houston. Stockton hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer for the Jazz victory. The Utah Jazz went on play the Chicago Bulls in The NBA Finals. (Associated Press) On June 7, 1998, Karl Malone drives between Dennis Rodman and Michael Jordan during game 3 of the NBA Finals. (Gary McKellar) Karl Malone and John Stockton talk in the final minute as the Jazz lost the first game of the playoffs to the Kings, 89-86 in Sacramento, Calif. April 20, 2002. (Tom Smart/Deseret News) Karl Malone pulls in pass and turns to the basket. Charles Oakley of Knicks in background. (Ravell Call/Deseret News) Jazz owner Larry Miller and Karl Malone talk prior to the opening Jazz game of the season, Tuesday Oct. 30, 2001. (Tom Smart/Deseret News)

He is making a rare public appearance after leaving the public eye since retiring from the NBA in 2004. The Hall of Famer didn’t appear at last year’s All-Star game despite being honored as a member of the NBA’s 75th Anniversary team.

Malone has previously served as a judge in the Dunk Contest in 2008 in New Orleans.

Malone spent 18 of his 19 NBA seasons with the Jazz and retired as the league’s second-all-time leading scorer with 36,928 points, then trailing only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. LeBron James has since passed both men in total points.

During his illustrious career, Malone was named to 14 All-Star teams, 14 All-NBA teams, four All-Defensive Teams, was a two-time league MVP, and was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2010.

See more at KSLSports.

KSL 5 TV Live

