PHOTO GALLERY: NBA All-Star weekend lights up Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — The 2023 NBA All-Star Game is bringing fun, entertainment and hype to Salt Lake City this weekend.

Events began Friday, Feb. 17 and continue throughout Sunday, Feb. 19, the night of the big game.

For those who are not able to attend in person, here are some highlights:

For more KSL TV coverage on the NBA All-Star Game, click here.

Follow @KSL5TV