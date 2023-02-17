Close
KSLTV.com
PHOTO GALLERY: NBA All-Star weekend lights up Salt Lake City

Feb 17, 2023, 10:21 AM
SALT LAKE CITY — The 2023 NBA All-Star Game is bringing fun, entertainment and hype to Salt Lake City this weekend.

Events began Friday, Feb. 17 and continue throughout Sunday, Feb. 19, the night of the big game.

For those who are not able to attend in person, here are some highlights:

Experts say you are better off paying a little extra to make sure you are getting authentic All-Star merchandise this weekend. (KSL TV) (KSL TV) The Vivint Arena is shown during the transformation taking place inside the arena before the start of the NBA basketball All-Star weekend Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in Salt Lake City. More than 60 players are making their way to Salt Lake City for All-Star weekend, some of them for the first time, one of them for the 19th time. And while some events will tout the league's future, many will be celebrating the past. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) NBA player warms up will feature All-Star related accomplishments on their clothing, including Steph Curry's jacket shown here, for the 2023 All-Star Game in Salt Lake City. (Larry D. Curtis/KSL TV) Jerseys for players involved in NBA All-Star activities in Salt Lake City Feb. 17 - 19, 2023. (Larry D. Curtis/KSL TV) Gear bags designated for players involved in NBA All-Star activities in Salt Lake City Feb. 17 - 19, 2023. (Larry D. Curtis/KSL TV) Jerseys for Utah Jazz player Jordan Clarkson, involved in NBA All-Star activities in Salt Lake City Feb. 17 - 19, 2023. (Larry D. Curtis/KSL TV) A tag for a gear bag designated for Damian Lillard, involved in NBA All-Star activities in Salt Lake City Feb. 17 - 19, 2023. (Larry D. Curtis/KSL TV) Basketballs designed for All-Star activities in Salt Lake City, Utah Feb. 17-19, 2023. The balls have Utah themes including starry skies and Delicate Arch near Moab, Utah. (Larry D. Curtis/KSL TV) A hallway deep in Vivint Arena showcases players named to be 2023 NBA All-Stars for the game in Salt Lake City on Feb. 19, 2023. (Larry D. Curtis/KSL TV) A hallway deep in Vivint Arena showcases players named to be 2023 NBA All-Stars for the game in Salt Lake City on Feb. 19, 2023. (Larry D. Curtis/KSL TV) Player jerseys for the NBA's All-Star events in Salt Lake City, Utah, Feb. 17-19, 2023. Teams will be selected approximately 30-minutes before game time, leaving multiple possibilities for player jerseys. (Larry D. Curtis/KSL TV) Player jerseys for the NBA's All-Star events in Salt Lake City, Utah, Feb. 17-19, 2023. Teams will be selected approximately 30-minutes before game time, leaving multiple possibilities for player jerseys. (Larry D. Curtis/KSL TV) A letterman-style jacket for sale as part of the NBA's All-Star events in Salt Lake City, Utah, Feb. 17-19, 2023. (Larry D. Curtis/KSL TV) A hallway deep in Vivint Arena showcases players named to be 2023 NBA All-Stars for the game in Salt Lake City on Feb. 19, 2023. (Larry D. Curtis/KSL TV) A hallway deep in Vivint Arena showcases players named to be 2023 NBA All-Stars for the game in Salt Lake City on Feb. 19, 2023. (Larry D. Curtis/KSL TV) The stage in Vivint Arena for activities and the 2023 NBA All-Stars Game in Salt Lake City on Feb. 19, 2023. (Larry D. Curtis/KSL TV) T-shirts at the Utah Jazz team store for the NBA's All-Star events in Salt Lake City, Utah, Feb. 17-19, 2023. (Larry D. Curtis/KSL TV) A retro T-shirt featuring Hall of Fame Utah Jazz players Karl Malone and John Stock as seen in video game NBA Jam at the Utah Jazz team store for the NBA's All-Star events in Salt Lake City, Utah, Feb. 17-19, 2023. (Larry D. Curtis/KSL TV) Merchandise at the Utah Jazz team store for the NBA's All-Star events in Salt Lake City, Utah, Feb. 17-19, 2023. (Larry D. Curtis/KSL TV) One of the Utah themed balls for the NBA's All-Star events in Salt Lake City, Utah, Feb. 17-19, 2023, featuring a star-filled sky and Delicate Arch near Moab, Utah. (Larry D. Curtis/KSL TV) One of the Utah themed balls for the NBA's All-Star events in Salt Lake City, Utah, Feb. 17-19, 2023, featuring a star-filled sky and Delicate Arch near Moab, Utah. (Larry D. Curtis/KSL TV) The official game bal for the NBA's All-Star Game in Salt Lake City, Utah, Feb. 19, 2023. (Larry D. Curtis/KSL TV) Hats for the NBA's All-Star events in Salt Lake City, Utah, Feb. 17-19, 2023. (Larry D. Curtis/KSL TV) The shorts for players with the five stars representing Utah’s five National Parks (Jay Hancock/KSL TV) The Utah Jazz court getting revamped for the All-Star event. (Jay Hancock/KSL TV) A jersey and the balls for the All Star players. (Jay Hancock/KSL TV) Jerseys for the All Star players. (Jay Hancock/KSL TV) Performers during a rehearsal. (Jay Hancock/KSL TV) Basketball hoop at the Vivint Arena with the All-Star 2023 logo behind it. (Jay Hancock/KSL TV) Basketball hoop at the Vivint Arena. (Jay Hancock/KSL TV) The Delicate arch ball being used in the games (Jay Hancock/KSL TV) Crews working on the Vivint Area stage to get the stadium ready for All-Stars (Jay Hancock/KSL TV) Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City decked out for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game. (Chopper 5) A Utah TRAX train displays signage in anticipation of the NBA All-Star 2023 Weekend in Salt Lake City on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. (Ryan Sun/Deseret News) This map shows road closures by Vivint Arena and Salt Palace Convention Center this week. (Photo: Salt Lake City Corporation) UTA is offering zero fares from Feb. 12 to Feb. 21 for NBA All-Star week. (Jed Boal/KSL TV) The Break Sports Grill in Salt Lake City is preparing for an express in business during NBA All-Star weekend. (Matt Rascon/KSL TV) Food and merchandise will be an important part of the experience of the NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City on Feb. 19, 2023. (Alex Cabrero/KSL TV) Food and merchandise will be an important part of the experience of the NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City on Feb. 19, 2023. (Alex Cabrero/KSL TV) Food and merchandise will be an important part of the experience of the NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City on Feb. 19, 2023. (Alex Cabrero/KSL TV) Food and merchandise will be an important part of the experience of the NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City on Feb. 19, 2023. (Alex Cabrero/KSL TV) Food and merchandise will be an important part of the experience of the NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City on Feb. 19, 2023. (Alex Cabrero/KSL TV) Food and merchandise will be an important part of the experience of the NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City on Feb. 19, 2023. (Alex Cabrero/KSL TV) Food and merchandise will be an important part of the experience of the NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City on Feb. 19, 2023. (Alex Cabrero/KSL TV) Food and merchandise will be an important part of the experience of the NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City on Feb. 19, 2023. (Alex Cabrero/KSL TV) Food and merchandise will be an important part of the experience of the NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City on Feb. 19, 2023. (Alex Cabrero/KSL TV) Food and merchandise will be an important part of the experience of the NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City on Feb. 19, 2023. (Alex Cabrero/KSL TV) Banner representing the 2023 NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City. (KSL TV) NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announces the 2023 All-Star Game is coming to Salt Lake City.

For more KSL TV coverage on the NBA All-Star Game, click here.

