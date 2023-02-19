Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY

Twitter to charge for SMS two-factor authentication

Feb 18, 2023, 6:48 PM
The Twitter headquarters signage as seen on 10th Street on November 4, 2022 in San Francisco, Calif...
The Twitter headquarters signage as seen on 10th Street on November 4, 2022 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by David Odisho/Getty Images)
(Photo by David Odisho/Getty Images)
CNN's Profile Picture BY
CNN

(CNN) — Twitter Blue subscribers will be the platform’s only users able to use text messages as a two-factor authentication method, Twitter announced Friday.

The change will take place on March 20. Twitter users will have two other ways to authenticate their Twitter log-ins at no cost: an authentication mobile app and a security key.

Two factor authentication, or 2FA, requires users to type in their password and then enter a code or security key to access their accounts. It is one of the primary methods for users to keep their Twitter account secure.

“While historically a popular form of 2FA, unfortunately we have seen phone-number based 2FA be used – and abused – by bad actors,” the company said in a blog post Friday. “So starting today, we will no longer allow accounts to enroll in the text message/SMS method of 2FA unless they are Twitter Blue subscribers.”

Elon Musk’s Twitter obsession isn’t the core reason for Tesla stock’s plunge

Twitter Blue, which costs $11 a month for iOS and Android subscribers, adds a blue checkmark to the account of anyone willing to pay for one.

As of 2021, only 2.6% of Twitter users had a 2FA method enabled — and of those, 74.4% used SMS authentication, a Twitter account security report said.

Twitter said non-subscribers will have 30 days to disable the text method and enroll in another way to sign in using 2FA. Disabling text message 2FA won’t automatically disassociate the user’s phone number from their account, Twitter said.

Musk responded “Yup” to a tweet claiming a telecommunications company used bot accounts “to Pump 2FA SMS” and that Twitter was losing $60 million a year “on scam SMS.”

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Science & Technology

Gov. Spencer Cox talks about his fiscal year 2024 budget recommendations at the state Capitol in Sa...
Bridger Beal-Cvetko

Gov. Cox says he’ll sign any social media regulations

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said Thursday he would sign any and all bills to hold social media companies accountable for harms to children.
2 days ago
Plans of the new semiconductor manufacturing planet in Lehi, Utah. (Courtesy: Texas Instruments)...
Michael Houck

Texas Instruments set to build new chip factory in Lehi

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox announced that Texas Instruments would create a new semiconductor factory in Lehi, Utah bringing "hundreds of jobs" to the state.
4 days ago
Sunday Edition 021222...
KSL TV

Sunday Edition: Social Media Bills, GSL Bills, and Online Safety Bill

This week on Sunday Edition, Doug Wright sits down with Utah Lawmakers at the State Capitol to dive into some of this year's big legislative issues.
4 days ago
Photo of Starlink across Utah. (Courtesy: Brennen Louie)...
Michael Houck

Starlink satellites pass over Utah, creating bright line across the sky

SpaceX's Starlink once again caused many Utahns to wonder if an alien invasion was finally happening Sunday evening. 
7 days ago
WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 08: U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene (R-GA) holds up a poster of a Twitt...
Farnoush Amiri and Barbara Ortutay

Ex-Twitter execs deny pressure to block Hunter Biden story

Former Twitter executives conceded to Congress that they made a mistake by blocking a story about Hunter Biden, the president’s son, from the social media platform in the run-up to the 2020 election.
11 days ago
The Twitter emblem is displayed on a smart phone outside the Twitter offices in Dublin on November ...
CNN

Twitter users briefly unable to tweet, send messages

Twitter users on Wednesday briefly encountered various issues with the platform, including the inability to tweet, send direct messages or follow new accounts.
11 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Twitter to charge for SMS two-factor authentication