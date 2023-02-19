Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
CRIME

Man accused of negligent homicide, kidnapping after girlfriend dies in storage unit fire

Feb 19, 2023, 2:12 PM | Updated: 2:17 pm
The scene of the storage unit fire in Murray at 4608 S. 900 E. (Murray Fire PIO)...
The scene of the storage unit fire in Murray at 4608 S. 900 E. (Murray Fire PIO)
(Murray Fire PIO)
KSL.com's Profile Picture BY
KSL.com

MURRAY, Utah — A man has been arrested in connection with the death of his girlfriend, who police say he had locked in a storage unit when it caught fire on Saturday.

Alexander Wardell, 30, was arrested and booked into Salt Lake County Jail on suspicion of kidnapping and negligent homicide.

Murray firefighters and police responded to a fire at a storage unit located at 4608 S. 900 East on Saturday afternoon. Investigators discovered a deceased woman and dog inside the unit, according to police.

Wardell identified the woman as his girlfriend, according to a police affidavit. The woman’s identity has not been released.

One person, one dog dead in Murray storage unit fire

Wardell told police that he had closed the door to the unit while she was inside and placed the lock on the door before leaving on foot, according to a probable cause statement. While he had left the area, the unit caught on fire and because the unit had been locked, the woman was unable to escape.

The lock remained on the door until firefighters were able to open the door and discovered the woman, according to police. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Due to the lock being placed on the door, Wardell has been arrested in connection with negligent homicide, as well as kidnapping due to “detaining an individual in circumstances exposing the individual to risk of bodily injury,” according to the police affidavit.

Wardell is being held without bail.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Crime

FILE (Getty Images)...
Kaitlyn Bancroft

West Bountiful man pleads guilty to hitting two cyclists, killing one

A man who prosecutors say had four different drugs in his system when he hit two bikers with his pickup truck, killing one and injuring the other, has pleaded guilty in 2nd District Court to multiple charges
17 hours ago
A former youth leader from Springville has admitted sexually abusing a 14-year-old boy while police...
Emily Ashcraft

Ex-youth leader admits sexually abusing Utah boy while paying hush money

A former youth leader from Springville has admitted to sexually abusing a 14-year-old boy after police say he paid the boy thousands of dollars not to tell anyone.
17 hours ago
Emergency lights...
Paradise Afshar

4 people shot near Indianapolis gas station, police say

Four people were injured in a shooting Sunday morning near an Indianapolis gas station, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.
17 hours ago
(File photo, Deseret News)...
Associated Press

Three teenage girls and gunman dead in Texas shooting

Authorities say three teenage girls, including one who was pregnant, were fatally shot by a man who also sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl, who later escaped, then fatally shot himself.
17 hours ago
The Twitter headquarters signage as seen on 10th Street on November 4, 2022 in San Francisco, Calif...
Ramishah Maruf

Twitter to charge for SMS two-factor authentication

Twitter Blue subscribers will be the platform's only users able to use text messages as a two-factor authentication method, Twitter announced Friday.
2 days ago
The scene of the storage unit fire in Murray at 4608 S. 900 E. (Murray Fire PIO)...
Michael Houck

One person, one dog dead in Murray storage unit fire

One person and one dog were killed in a storage unit fire, according to Murray Fire officials. 
2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Man accused of negligent homicide, kidnapping after girlfriend dies in storage unit fire