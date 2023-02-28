Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
CRIME

Salt Lake City police arrest man suspected of fleeing from stolen truck

Feb 28, 2023, 1:54 PM
SLCPD squad car...
FILE - A patrol car for Salt Lake City Police Department. (SLCPD)
(SLCPD)
Michael Houck's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Police arrested a man who allegedly ran from them after an officer attempted to make contact with him Monday night.

Pablo Martinez-Calata, 25, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for a misdemeanor charge of failing to stop at the command of law enforcement and a third-degree felony charge of possession of a stolen vehicle, according to the affidavit.

At approximately 5:41 p.m., a Salt Lake City police officer responded to a theft in process at 1601 S. Empire Road.


According to the affidavit, when the officer arrived, they noticed a white Dodge Ram driving northbound on Empire Road. The officer realized it was a car that had been reported stolen earlier in the day from Murray, Utah.

The officer made a U-turn and followed the alleged stolen car with emergency lights. The vehicle soon stopped in the eastbound lane.

“As I exited my patrol car, the driver, later identified as Pablo Martinez-Calata, exited the driver’s side of the pickup,” states the affidavit. “(Calata) looked at me for a second, then jumped down to the roadway and began running eastbound on California. At Fortune Road, he began running northbound.”

The SLC PD officer stayed with the alleged stolen vehicle to prevent Calata from returning to the car and fleeing in it.

According to the affidavit, police secured the area and called in a helicopter with thermal imaging to assist in the search for the suspect.

The helicopter registered a hot signal near a commercial garbage dumpster. Police found Calata inside the dumpster, taking him into custody without further issue.

According to the affidavit, the SLC PD officer confirmed that Calata was the person who ran from him. Police noted that the suspect didn’t speak English and did not understand his Miranda rights.

Police also noted that Calata had multiple warrants for his arrest and a history of thefts.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Crime

Police investigate the area where the body of a middle-age man was found along I-80 about 2 miles w...
Pat Reavy

3rd person charged in connection with man found shot to death off I-80

The mother of a man charged with murder in connection with the discovery of a body found off I-80 that had been shot is now accused of trying to obstruct the police investigation.
14 hours ago
One of the signs in Tooele County with shotgun holes. (KSLTV)...
Shara Park

Police search for person responsible for shooting road signs

Police say someone is using road and cattle signs in Tooele County as target practice causing hundreds of dollars in damage.
2 days ago
...
Andrew Adams and Madison Swenson

Teen tackled, detained by police after being mistaken for suspect inside Provo ice arena

A 16-year-old boy was wrongly tackled and detained by law enforcement after he was mistaken for someone else inside Peaks Ice Arena in Provo.
2 days ago
A Utah Transit Operator driving a UTA bus. (KSLTV)...
Katija Stjepovic

House resolution will ramp up protection for public transit operators

The Utah House Transportation Committee passed a joint resolution to focus on protecting transit operators from assaults Monday.
2 days ago
FILE PHOTO...
Pat Reavy

12 arrested in online predator sting during All-Star weekend in Salt Lake City

Federal, state and local law enforcers teamed up during the NBA's All-Star Game in Salt Lake City to crack down on online predators.
2 days ago
Police on the scene of where the deceased Anthony Bracamonte was found on I-80. (KSLTV)...
Michael Houck

Two men arrested in connection to body found on I-80 in Tooele County

Two men are in police custody for the murder of the man who was found on I-80 in Tooele County.
3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Salt Lake City police arrest man suspected of fleeing from stolen truck