Salt Lake City police arrest man suspected of fleeing from stolen truck

SALT LAKE CITY — Police arrested a man who allegedly ran from them after an officer attempted to make contact with him Monday night.

Pablo Martinez-Calata, 25, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for a misdemeanor charge of failing to stop at the command of law enforcement and a third-degree felony charge of possession of a stolen vehicle, according to the affidavit.

At approximately 5:41 p.m., a Salt Lake City police officer responded to a theft in process at 1601 S. Empire Road.



According to the affidavit, when the officer arrived, they noticed a white Dodge Ram driving northbound on Empire Road. The officer realized it was a car that had been reported stolen earlier in the day from Murray, Utah.

The officer made a U-turn and followed the alleged stolen car with emergency lights. The vehicle soon stopped in the eastbound lane.

“As I exited my patrol car, the driver, later identified as Pablo Martinez-Calata, exited the driver’s side of the pickup,” states the affidavit. “(Calata) looked at me for a second, then jumped down to the roadway and began running eastbound on California. At Fortune Road, he began running northbound.”

Last night, our patrol officers with help from @UTHighwayPatrol arrested a 25-year-old man accused of running from police officers and being in possession of a stolen truck. Read our press release for more information:https://t.co/GCNtw8f5TE#SaltLakeCity #SLCPD #SLC pic.twitter.com/lJ5XWEUdmd — Salt Lake City Police (@slcpd) February 28, 2023

The SLC PD officer stayed with the alleged stolen vehicle to prevent Calata from returning to the car and fleeing in it.

According to the affidavit, police secured the area and called in a helicopter with thermal imaging to assist in the search for the suspect.

The helicopter registered a hot signal near a commercial garbage dumpster. Police found Calata inside the dumpster, taking him into custody without further issue.

According to the affidavit, the SLC PD officer confirmed that Calata was the person who ran from him. Police noted that the suspect didn’t speak English and did not understand his Miranda rights.

Police also noted that Calata had multiple warrants for his arrest and a history of thefts.

