Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
CRIME

Records show suspect in TV attack had many juvenile arrests

Mar 3, 2023, 12:47 PM | Updated: 1:07 pm
In this handout provided by the Orange County Sheriff's Office, Keith Melvin Moses is seen in a boo...
In this handout provided by the Orange County Sheriff's Office, Keith Melvin Moses is seen in a booking photo after he was arrested following a series of shootings on February 22, 2023 in Orange County, Florida. Moses, 19, has been charged with murder in connection to shootings in the Pine Hills neighborhood that left three dead, including an Orlando TV journalist, a 9-year-old girl, and a 20-year-old woman. (Photo by Orange County Sheriff's Office via Getty Images)
(Photo by Orange County Sheriff's Office via Getty Images)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A 19-year-old suspect charged in last week’s fatal shootings of a TV reporter, a 9-year-old girl and a woman was arrested at age 15 for battering a high school student during an armed robbery, according to police reports released Friday through a public records request.

The reports released by the State Attorney’s Office in Orlando show Keith Moses had at least two other arrests as a juvenile on charges that would have been felonies if he had been an adult.

One of Moses’ earliest brushes with the law was in 2018 at age 14 when he was arrested on a grand theft motor vehicle charge. He was arrested twice more that year on felony-equivalent charges for allegedly stealing a computer from a car and striking the high school student during the attempted armed robbery with a friend. The State Attorney’s Office in Orlando also released a police report about vehicles being burglarized in 2019, but it does not say if Moses was arrested in that case.

The records don’t reflect misdemeanor arrests which are kept private for juveniles, nor do they show how the cases were resolved by the office of Democratic State Attorney Monique Worrell. Those also are kept confidential in juvenile cases.

Republican Florida Gov. involving Moses, both as juvenile and an adult. In the letter to Worrell, DeSantis’ general counsel said her office failed to hold Moses accountable.

The request from the governor’s office comes as DeSantis fights against what he calls “woke” prosecutors, bolstering his conservative criminal justice platform ahead of an expected run for president.

DeSantis last year removed State Attorney Andrew Warren, a twice elected Democrat in Tampa, over his signing of pledges that said he would not pursue criminal charges against seekers or providers of abortion or gender transition treatments, as well as policies about not bringing charges for certain low-level crimes.

Mark NeJame, a lawyer for the families of the slain girl and the reporter said Thursday that DeSantis and Republican U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, who has also scrutinized Worrell over Moses’ criminal history, appear to be exploiting the deaths for their political agendas.

Moses is facing three first-degree murder charges for last week’s fatal shootings of Spectrum News 13 reporter Dylan Lyons, 9-year-old T’yonna Major and Nathacha Augustin. Also shot were the girl’s mother and Spectrum News 13 photographer Jesse Walden.

Besides the juvenile cases, Moses was arrested as an adult during a traffic stop in November 2021 for cannabis possession. The case was dismissed. Worrell has said there was not conclusive evidence that Moses was illegally in possession of marijuana.

___

Follow Mike Schneider on Twitter here

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Crime

ENOCH, UT - JANUARY 05: A police crime scene trailer sits outside the home of Michael Haight on Jan...
Kyle Dunphey, Deseret News

DCFS visited Haight family home for investigation, two weeks before their deaths

ENOCH, Utah —Records from the Utah Division of Child and Family Services detailed years of investigations with the Haight family including a visit to their home two weeks before their deaths. The Deseret News obtained nearly 50 pages of records from the DCFS after a public records request that was originally denied. The records, some […]
16 hours ago
Officer-involved shooting scene...
Eliza Pace, KSL TV & Aimee Cobabe, KSL Newsradio

What’s policy on turning off body cameras? Farmington police response timeline

When police shot and killed 25-year-old Chase Allan, after a traffic stop on Wednesday, police turned off their body cameras after five minutes.
16 hours ago
FILE: A man was arrested after police say he took his brother's truck with a 4-year-old girl in the...
Pat Reavy

Woods Cross police officer charged with assaulting fiancee

A Woods Cross police officer was charged Thursday with aggravated assault tied to a fight with his fiancee. He has been placed on administrative leave.
16 hours ago
Alex Murdaugh cries while listening to testimony during his double murder trial at the Colleton Cou...
Jeffrey Collins and James Pollard

Alex Murdaugh gets life in prison in murder of wife, son

A judge has sentenced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh to life in prison a day after he was convicted of murder in the shooting deaths of his wife and son.
16 hours ago
Alex Murdaugh listens as prosecutor Creighton Waters makes closing arguments during his double murd...
Jeffrey Collins and James Pollard, Associated Press

Alex Murdaugh convicted of murder in shootings of wife, son

Disgraced South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh has been convicted of murder in the shooting deaths of his wife and son.
2 days ago
A view of the ExxonMobil Baton Rouge Refinery in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, U.S., May 15, 2021. Pictur...
David Goldman

ExxonMobil sued after a Black employee allegedly discovered a noose at work

Exxon was aware of multiple complaints of hangman's nooses on display at its Baton Rouge complex, but the oil company failed to properly investigate the incidents or take action to prevent them from happening again — which they did — according to a lawsuit filed on March 2.
2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Records show suspect in TV attack had many juvenile arrests