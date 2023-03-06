Most expensive house on the Utah market listed for $50 million

PARK CITY, Utah — Think housing prices are high? Check out this $50 million home for sale in Park City.

Nestled into the mountainside in Park City, the modern home sits on 5 acres in White Pine Canyon and is a ski-in/ski-out property.

The 18,000 square feet of living space includes an indoor/outdoor stainless steel pool, wellness spa with gym, Himalayan salt room, cold plunge pool, hot tub, hammam, infrared sauna, massage room, indoor sports court with volleyball/basketball/pickle ball/climbing wall, golf simulator, bowling alley, a media room with Steinway-Lyngdorf audio and 200”-inch Barco 4k digital cinema laser projection system.

The owner, Russell Weiner, founded Rockstar Energy.

The home won an award for “Best Amenities” by Robb Report Best of the Best and is “designed to be the finest expression of mountain living anywhere.”

The architecture uses the finest materials including Italian steel windows, shou sugi ban charred cypress, Croatian limestone, and a full copper roof.

The home also includes Delos’ DARWIN Home Wellness Intelligence Network, a system that regulates circadian rhythm lighting, and maintains indoor air quality by filtering pollutants and removing pathogens from the air- including viruses.