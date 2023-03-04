14-year-old uses social media to track down man accused of robbing him

OGDEN, Utah — A Syracuse man is facing criminal charges after a 14-year-old boy he is accused of stealing from tracked him down on social media.

Joshua Nichols, 23, was charged Friday in 1st District Court with robbery, a second-degree felony.

The 14-year-old reported a robbery on Feb. 25, saying he had arranged over Snapchat to sell Nichols a Cronus Zen gaming console for $150.

Nichols drove up to the meeting spot with a woman in the front seat, the 14-year-old told police. The teen handed the gaming console to Nichols through the window, and Nichols said he needed to go to a store for money, a police booking affidavit states.

Surveillance video captured Nichols driving onto a dead-end street, police said, and the teen was seen running after him and was heard pleading with Nichols.

He told police that Nichols threw about $3 at him, then began driving away. The teen held onto the side of the car and Nichols pushed him off while it was in motion, causing injuries to his buttocks, hand and leg, according to the affidavit.

Police say the 14-year-old found Nichols on social media, recognizing him from his facial tattoos. Based on social media, he also believed Nichols was with his girlfriend at the time of the robbery and that they had a new puppy, the affidavit says.

Additionally, the teen found Nichols’ address and told police the man’s car was parked in his driveway. When officers spoke with Nichols, he denied being in Ogden recently but confirmed he had a 7-week-old puppy. He also said he’d left his phone with his girlfriend in Salt Lake City, but it was located in his car, according to the affidavit. Police say Snapchat had been deleted off of the phone.

Nichols was on probation for robbery at the time of his arrest, court records state. Police have asked that he be held without bail.