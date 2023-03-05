CRIME
6 kittens found tortured, killed on the side of Grantsville road
Mar 5, 2023, 4:40 PM
(File)
GRANTSVILLE, Utah — Police are investigating an animal torture case after six kittens were found dead on the side of a road late Saturday night.
At approximately 9:38 p.m., Grantsville City police were alerted of six dead kittens near Little Mountain Road by a rock quarry.
“Upon arrival, it was apparent to Grantsville Officers that the kittens had been tortured prior to their deaths,” states the Grantsville City Police Department Facebook post.
Police said this is an ongoing investigation and are asking for residents in the area to contact them if they have any information about this case.
“We appreciate our citizens who recognize that acts like this shouldn’t be tolerated in our community.”
